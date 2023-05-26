'Morons who failed to do their homework': Award-winning landscaper blasts eco-activists hosed down after targeting garden

26 May 2023, 02:13 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 03:02

An award-winning landscaper involved in a Chelsea Flower Show garden that was targeted by eco-protesters has branded them "morons" who are "working against their own cause".
An award-winning landscaper involved in a Chelsea Flower Show garden that was targeted by eco-protesters has branded them "morons" who are "working against their own cause". Picture: Twitter / @JustStop_Oil

By Chris Samuel

An award-winning landscaper involved in a Chelsea Flower Show garden that was targeted by eco-protesters has branded them "morons" who are "working against their own cause".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At around 9am on Thursday, three women from environmental group Just Stop Oil stepped over the rope barrier at the RBC Brewin Dolphin and walked into the middle of the sustainable garden designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, before throwing the contents of several packets of orange powder paint across the flowers and hard landscaping.

But another woman who was attending the annual took it upon herself to hose down them down, to cheers from the crowd at "Britain's greenest event".

Gareth Wilson, a landscaper who worked on the show garden said: 'Quite frankly, these people are absolute morons who have failed to do their homework.

"It is an act of vandalism and absolutely shameful what they have done. The paving is supposed to be going to a charity after the show.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"They poured that dye all over the plants. How are we now going to re-use those.

"The RHS is massively - probably more than any other organisation of their kind - moving heaven and earth to push for sustainability. It just won't accept your design if it is not sustainable," he told MailOnline.

"You have to meet rigorous requirements, showing that you are using sustainable products and UK-sourced plants and materials wherever possible.

Woman in Chelsea Flower show hoses off Just Stop Oil protesters

"At the end of the day, we are planting trees and plants, most of which will get re-homed at the end of the show. There is no petrol allowed on site.

"If they were doing this protest outside an oil refinery or a company that was using oil or polluting the atmosphere, or pouring oil into rivers, I am not saying I would understand it but I would have a little bit of sympathy.

He added: "But these morons have come into a sustainable showground. They are working against their own cause."

An onlooker could be heard saying: "Oh no, oh for god's, you morons - all you're doing is ruining them, you prats."

The three women named by JSO were Stephanie Golder, 35, Naomi Goddard, 58, a retired landscape engineer, and Rosa Hicks, 28.

Just Stop Oil protesters get doused at Chelsea Flower Show
Just Stop Oil protesters get doused at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: social media

The Metropolitan Police took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce three people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a protest.

In a video released shortly after the incident, the eco-group supporters could be seen throwing orange powder over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, with three activists wearing Just Stop Oil branded t-shirts.

It follows separate protests on Thursday in which 28 people took part in slow marches on Haymarket, Knightsbridge and Regents Street, demanding the UK Government stop issuing new oil and gas licenses.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Just Stop Oil protesters targeted the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday morning
Just Stop Oil protesters targeted the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday morning. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

Read More: ‘Utterly contemptible’ Just Stop Oil target ‘Britain’s greenest event’ the Chelsea Flower Show as three arrested

Read More: Eco-activists cost taxpayer £3.5million in four weeks as senior Met cop urges public not to take matters into own hands

The three Just Stop Oil supporters could be seen throwing the paint, demanding that the UK government halts all new oil, gas and coal projects.

The incident, which happened at around 9am, saw the women step over the rope barrier and into the garden before throwing the powder across the flowers and hard landscaping.

One protester could be heard saying: "What use is a garden if you can't eat?"

Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and shouts of "well done".

Taking to social media, Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands wrote: "This is an appalling attack by Just Stop Oil on the Chelsea Flower Show, literally Britain’s greenest event.

"This is utterly contemptible.

"Labour and Starmer have accepted thousands from one of the major Just Stop Oil donors."

Read more: Far-right Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years over US Capitol riot

Read more: 'Material collected' by Madeleine McCann investigators to be sent for testing as reservoir hunt ends

Stephanie Golder, 35, a charity project coordinator from Southend said: “As a passionate gardener and food grower I am petrified of a future without pollinators and therefore without food.

"Today I disrupted the Chelsea Flower Show to ask the visitors, exhibitors and the RHS to pick a side; to stand for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong; to stand with the young and the billions of people in the global south whose lives are being cut short by climate collapse.”

“If you love gardens or growing food, you must join in civil resistance against new oil and gas.”

Commander Karen Findlay tweeted: 'We are aware of an incident at the Chelsea Flower Show whereby Just Stop Oil protestors have criminally damaged show gardens at the #chelseaflowershow2023 @metpoliceuk have quickly made three arrests for criminal damage.'

It follows the arrest of six Just Stop Oil protesters by the Met in Marylebone yesterday, May 25, following further slow walk protests.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show began on Monday and is running until Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Far-right Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years over US Capitol riot

Romeo and Juliet Lawsuit

Lawsuit over teen actors’ nudity in 1968 film Romeo and Juliet to be dismissed

British Airways was forced to cancel dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening due to "technical issue", grounding thousands of passengers.

British Airways forced to cancel dozens of Heathrow flights after fresh IT issue

Virgin Galactic test flight

Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before taking customers into space

Material collected in the latest search for Madeleine McCann will be sent for testing in Germany, Portuguese police have said.

'Material collected' by Madeleine McCann investigators to be sent for testing as reservoir hunt ends

Rugby coach Kevin Sinfield tells Andrew Marr that carrying childhood pal Rob Burrow across the marathon finish line was “based completely around friendship”.

Kevin Sinfield says carrying Rob Burrow across marathon finish line was based only around 'friendship'

Exclusive
Scotland's First Minister says he was searched and racially profiled when he was younger, after Police Scotland's chief constable admitted that the force is institutionally racist.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he was 'searched and racially profiled' as Police Scotland admits institutional racism

A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location

Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile

France English Channel Deaths

French magistrates probing migrant deaths file charges against Channel rescuers

Tina Turner's cause of death has been confirmed

Tina Turner died of natural causes after battling cancer, kidney problems and high-blood pressure

Stewart Rhodes

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes jailed for 18 years over Capitol riot

Hundreds gathered at the church in central London to give the war veteran a hero's send-off

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of black WWII veteran Flight Sergeant Peter Brown who died alone

Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador

Police arrest club president and officials over stampede which left 12 dead

The search has now come to an end after three days.

Madeleine McCann detectives end search of remote Portuguese reservoir after removing a number of bags

Armed police sealed off Downing Street

One arrest after car crashes into Downing Street gates

Nurse Lucy Letby attacked babies when their parents went for a rest, court hears

Nurse Lucy Letby 'murdered baby while mother was on school run' and ‘attacked children after parents left cotsides'

Latest News

See more Latest News

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban

'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'
Nine arrests have been made in the wake of the Cardiff riots following the death of two teenagers in a crash

Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

The academic in postcolonial literature has accused Beatrix Potter of cultural appropriation.

Beatrix Potter accused of 'cultural appropriation' amid claims Peter Rabbit stories originated in African folktales
Two young people died at the beauty spot

Two young people drown and four rescued in tragedy at east Yorkshire beauty spot

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man was holed up in Nakano, central Japan

‘Three dead’ after attack by man with rifle and knife

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Republican Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump

The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down

Rishi Sunak admits net migration figures remain 'too high' as numbers soar to record level of 606,000
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit