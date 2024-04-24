Ayrton Senna’s personal Honda NSX supercar on sale on AutoTrader for an eye-watering £500,000

Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX has been listed for sale. Picture: Auto Trader

By Asher McShane

One of three iconic Honda NSX supercars owned by the legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna has been listed for sale on Auto Trader.

The red sports car is currently owned by Robert McFagan of East Sussex. It has been listed for sale with a price of half a million pounds.

Senna died at the Imola race track at the age of 34 while driving a Williams at the San Marino GP in 1994. He is considered to be among the greatest driver in the history of the sport, winning 41 races including three world titles.

'Experience the thrill of driving like a racing icon with Ayrton Senna's very own Honda NSX', the ad states. Picture: Auto Trader

Honda gave Senna the car as he had a hand in developing the NSX after testing it at the Suzuka GP circuit in Japan.

The red one he owned is now listed for sale. It has just over 39,000 miles on the clock.

Mr McFagan told the Telegraph: “I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex. Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal.

Senna had a hand in developing Honda's iconic NSX. Picture: Auto Trader

“It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend.”

A short description on the online listing for the car simply reads: “Ayrton Senna’s personal NSX.”

“This Honda NSX was owned and driven by none other than Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

“This isn't just a car; it's a piece of Formula 1 history.”