BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

By Emma Soteriou

British Airways staff have called off a summer holiday strike at Heathrow after voting to accept a new pay deal.

Members of Unite and the GMB union voted for industrial action in a row over pay cuts during the pandemic.

However, after extensive negotiations, the company made a new offer, which members were balloted on and accepted.

It comes as staffing shortages across the transport network have led to massive queues affecting the holiday plans of thousands of Brits in recent months.

In Heathrow, swarms of holidaymakers could be seen trapped by queues in both departures and arrivals.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a great result for our check-in members at British Airways.

"By standing together, they have forced a corporate giant like BA to do the right thing and restore levels of pay slashed in the pandemic."

Unite said the offer, which will be paid in several stages, is worth 13 per cent.

It includes an eight per cent consolidated pay rise, one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay and was backed by 75 per cent of workers at GMB.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, added: "No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.

"This improved pay deal came because of their efforts.

"Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves - as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too."

Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye previously announced a passenger cap to limit ongoing disruption for travellers in recent months, but passengers on Friday highlighted that problems with baggage and foot traffic continue to cause travel chaos.