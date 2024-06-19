Breaking News

Baby girl mauled to death in dog attack at family home in Coventry

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Picture: Google

By Christian Oliver

A baby girl has been mauled to death by her family's pet dog at their Coventry home.

The seven-month-old was rushed to hospital following the horror attack on Sunday afternoon in the West Midlands.

The infant could not be saved after suffering severe head injuries, police said, and she was declared dead.

The pet dog, which is not classed as a dangerous breed, was removed from the family home on Sunday and was humanely destroyed.

West Midlands Police said: "A baby has tragically died after being bitten by a pet dog at a home in Coventry.

"We were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived within minutes.

"A seven-month-old baby girl had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family’s dog inside the home.

"She received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later.

"Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are continuing."

Police have asked anyone with any information to call police on 101 quoting log 2407 of 16 June.