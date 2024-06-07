Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress

7 June 2024, 09:31

Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress
Baby Reindeer's 'real-life Martha' sues Netflix for $170M over defamation and emotional distress. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A woman who claims to have inspired Baby Reindeer's Martha is suing Netflix for $170 million over claims the series spread "brutal lies" and suggested she was imprisoned for stalking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fiona Harvey, 58, who claims to be the inspiration behind the show's character 'Martha', is suing the streaming service for $170 million (£133 million) as part of a lawsuit filed in California.

It's the latest twist in the Baby Reindeer saga, comedian Richard Gadd’s hit television series which has remained one of Netflix's top 10 most streamed programmes for the past 8 weeks.

Ms Harvey's lawsuit claims her reputation was tarred after the series suggested she was a "twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison".

Depicted by Jessica Gunning, Gadd's real-life stalker was previously accused of harassing two of Scotland’s leading politicians - including First Minister Donald Dewar.

Ms Harvey's lawsuit claims her reputation was tarred after the series suggested she was a "twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison".
Ms Harvey's lawsuit claims her reputation was tarred after the series suggested she was a "twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison". Picture: Netflix

Fiona Harvey has repeatedly denied being a stalker, having previously described the series as "a work of fiction".

The documents, filed at a Californian federal court, accuse Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.

Online sleuths attempted to track the real life Martha, with Ms Harvey claiming she has been sent death threats from strangers following the release of the show.

“The lies that defendants told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison, and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd,” the suit says.

"Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money," states the filing.

Read more: Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

Read more: EastEnders actor known for playing gang lord who caused havoc in Peggy Mitchell's Queen Vic dies after 'short illness'

"As a result of defendants' lies, malfeasance and utterly reckless misconduct, Harvey's life had been ruined."

The documents, filed at a Californian federal court, accuse Netflix of defamation following the success of Gadd's series
The documents, filed at a Californian federal court, accuse Netflix of defamation following the success of Gadd's series. Picture: Netflix

As part of the hit series, Martha begins stalking Gadd, who plays Donny Dunn in the series, after he serves her a free cup of tea in a North London pub.

Gadd had previously asked fans to stop trying to uncover the real individual behind the character after social media sleuths attempted to track her down.

He later told the Hollywood Reporter he would have made it a documentary if he wanted people to be found.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Paris organisers unveil five Olympic rings mounted on Eiffel Tower

Volodymyr Zelensky with his hand on his chest

Biden to meet Ukrainian leader as Russian offensive continues

The government considered removing Paula Vennells from her position as Post Office chief executive

Ministers considered removing Paula Vennells as Post Office boss over her 'lack of knowledge', Horizon Inquiry hears

Mr Weatherall's lost medals

Nick Ferrari offers £500 reward for return of a RAF veterans medals lost yesterday in Ranville, France

Amanda Knox arrives at court in Florence, with her husband and a lawyer

Amanda Knox vows to ‘fight for truth’ after slander conviction

Minister for Children doesn't know how much child benefit is when put on the spot by Nick Ferrari

'So I have to tell you?': Astonishing moment Nick Ferrari has to tell children's minister how much child allowance is

Police standing before a prison bus

Two British judges resign from Hong Kong’s top court

Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving France early.

'It was a mistake not to stay longer': Sunak says sorry for 'skipping D-Day event' to return to UK for interview

Live
Rishi Sunak is accused of missing a D-Day commemoration event with other international leaders to film a television interview.

General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak apologises for early exit from D-Day events

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Greek police draft in coastguard and drones in hunt for Michael Mosley as mayor tells LBC 'he may have fallen off cliff'

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump demands that appeals courts reverse his felony conviction at rally

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty stand with D-Day veteran Alec Penstone, 98, at the commemorative event on Thursday

Anger after Rishi Sunak 'skips D-Day event with world leaders' to return to UK for interview

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of Lenny Scott (pictured)

Two suspects charged with murder after father of three Lenny Scott shot dead in Lancashire

The UK will recognise Palestine as a state under Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer 'set to push for Palestinian state' before peace talks are over in Labour's General Election manifesto

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

US to send new £175m military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

Keir Starmer has vowed to get more people onto the housing ladder

Labour 'to help 80,000 people buy property' with permanent mortgage guarantee, and vows to build 1.5 million homes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Mike Lynch leaving a building in a blue suit

Tech star Mike Lynch acquitted of fraud in £8.6bn deal with Hewlett Packard

Rishi Sunak's comments have been criticised

Statistics watchdog criticises Conservative claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, second left, are welcomed by French President Emanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the international ceremony at

Macron says France will provide Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft

Steve Bannon

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon ordered to begin serving prison sentence by July 1

England fans celebrate after their side's first goal scored by Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021

'Don't be a d***': Germany warns England football fans not to sing 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euro 2024
Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Boeing’s astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Widow of Beau Biden gives evidence in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Dr Michael Mosley may have fainted and fallen off a cliff

Missing TV doctor Michael Mosley 'may have fainted and fallen off a cliff' while hiking on Greek island, LBC told
Edinburgh will be the opening show for the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylormania rises as pop superstar Taylor Swift set to kick off UK leg of record-breaking Eras Tour in Edinburgh

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service
Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit