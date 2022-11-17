BAFTA-winning TV writer goes missing with his beloved dog sparking police hunt

Hunt for award-winning tv scriptwriter Nick Fisher who has gone missing with his dog. Picture: Dorset police

By Stephen Rigley

Police have launched a hunt for a missing BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter who vanished with his dog.

Police are becoming increasingly worried for 61-year-old Nick Fisher who appeared alongside TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall on his Channel 4 show and its spin-off, River Cottage Gone Fishing.

Mr Fisher, who is a former script writer for Hustle and EastEnders and an author of a crime thriller novel, was last seen in the west Dorset village of Hooke, near Beaminster, where he lives.

He had left in a silver Nissan Navara truck with the registration number YE71 DFA.

The 61-year-old is 5ft9, of medium build, with sand-coloured hair and tattoos on both arms.

Police say he left the area with a brown and white Springer Spaniel dog. Nick's portfolio website says he is a BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter and series creator with a diverse range of writing credits in film, radio, stage, print journalism and books.

Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police, said: “Nick left the area unexpectedly and has not been in contact with family or friends, which is out of character.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Nick, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police.“Also, I am appealing to anyone who has seen the vehicle either travelling in the area or parked up locally to please come forward.

"Finally, if you see this appeal Nick – please contact us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Nick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police through their website, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 15:644.

Nick Fisher. Picture: Dorset police

Read More: Devon Council takes Home Office to court to stop third hotel being used to house migrants

Read More: Police hunt man armed with kitchen knife who tried to rob woman at home in London while she carried her child

Mr Fisher, who is originally from East London, first rose to prominence for his 1990s Channel 4 show 'Screaming Reels' where he would take celebrities to fishing points around Britain.

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who lives in west Dorset, was a big fan of the show. This led to an appearance on River Cottage after it first aired in 1999 and in 2007 they co-authored the book 'River Cottage Gone Fishing' based on the show.

In 1995 he won a BAFTA for writing a critically-acclaimed episode of playwright Jack Rosenthal's comedy drama Moving Story.

In 2016 he wrote and published his first novel, Pot Luck, a crime thriller based in Weymouth which was praised as "compelling" by Doctor Who and Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall