Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the highest so far this year pushing the mercury to 17C across the south coast and to 22C in London tomorrow at the start of the four day weekend.

The warm temperatures are set to peak on Good Friday with the dry weather lasting for the majority of the extended weekend before dropping only slightly into Easter Monday.

It is expected to be the warmest weather so far this year, beating the previous high of 20.8C recorded in St James's Park in London on March 23.

The weather will see the UK get hotter than Mallorca where temperatures are set to top 20C and outdo Ibiza, Malta and Crete which are all expecting to see heat of 18C.

The Met Office official long term weather forecast reads: "On Monday outbreaks of rain move eastwards, followed by brighter conditions and showers.

"Parts of the south and southeast are expected to remain mostly dry with the heaviest rain across the northwest and west. Strong winds likely in the north.

"Cooler than the weekend, with temperatures mostly close to average. Overall, Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be cooler and more unsettled than the weekend, still plenty of dry weather with sunny spells, but also some showers.

"Spells of more prolonged rain are possible at times, particularly in the north and west, then perhaps more widely by next weekend. Winds are expected to remain light initially with a risk of strong wind later especially in the west.

"Temperatures are expected to be close to average. Towards the end of April and the start of May it is expected to turn more settled with pressure rising.

"With fine and dry weather likely through the period, although there is a chance of some brief unsettled periods at times. Temperatures are most likely to be above normal."

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: "Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

"However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

"There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

"However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”