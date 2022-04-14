Breaking News

Eco zealots scale fuel tanker in London causing rush hour chaos in the capital

14 April 2022, 08:55 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 09:27

Protesters climbed onto a lorry in Chiswick
Protesters climbed onto a lorry in Chiswick. Picture: XR

By Daisy Stephens

Eco protesters have climbed onto a fuel tanker lorry in Chiswick, disrupting rush hour traffic just before one of the busiest weekends on the roads in eight years.

Traffic monitoring service Jambuster said traffic was slow on all approaches to Chiswick roundabout, where protesters from Just Stop Oil climbed onto the tanker.

It added that restrictions were in place.

The A4 and all surrounding routes are all extremely busy.

Extinction Rebellion wrote on Twitter: "Chiswick Roundabout in West London blocked as a fuel tanker has been stopped by Just Stop Oil supporters.

"Until the Government stop funding new oil in a #ClimateCrisis, we must continue to pressure them into action."

Four protesters were seen sitting on top of the fuel transportation vehicle.

They lowered down a banner reading "just stop oil".

Police officers later formed a ring around the vehicle, while cars and buses squeezed around it.

It comes just a day before what is expected to be one of the busiest days on the road in at least eight years.

People were told to drive at night if possible as more than 21.5 million trips are projected to be made between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Read more: Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

The busiest day is expected to be Friday 15 April.

