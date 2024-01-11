Exclusive

'Ban on consequences' exacerbates attacks on teachers and 'fails' children, Scottish teachers say

11 January 2024, 07:05

First Minister Humza Yousaf addressed the concerns raised by his educators
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressed the concerns raised by his educators. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Rebecca Brady

Chairs flying at heads, kicks, punches, bites - just some of the violence teachers in Scotland have exclusively told LBC is escalating because of the Scottish government's 'inclusion strategy'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The policy prevents teachers from singling children out, by extension banning them from handing out consequences like detention, sending pupils out of class, suspending them and even raising voices.

Instead, educators are told to focus on 'restorative methods' as children shouldn't be removed from classrooms no matter what they do.

One teacher, Abigail, has been in the profession for four years and has told LBC the level of violence she deals with.

"I had a boy who used to throw a chair at my head every week. Children push me, children run full pelt into you and knock you over, kick you. I've got children that have smashed windows, children who have kicked holes in the walls and I'm like 'What happens if that's me?'" she said.

"The violent incidents are getting more and more violent - you've got children coming in with knives. I'm beginning to become a frontline worker and that's not what I signed up for."

Teacher on violence from children in the classroom

Tara - a primary teacher - has had similar experiences: "You do think 'Why am I getting up and going to work to get hit and punched and kicked?' You wouldn't take that in any other profession. There would be a total outrage about that. How mental is that, that we're showing each other our bruises and bite marks from work?"

Another teacher, Andrew, says management and policy-makers are well aware of what teachers are going through: "There's definitely pressure to under-report [abuse] - a move to blame teachers when something like this happens."

A friend of his, Helen, has been signed off work after being injured by a pupil.

She told LBC what she has been dealing with: "Biting, scratching, kicks, slaps, being punched, having my hair pulled to the extent that clumps have been pulled out. I've been bruised so many times I've lost count.

"While management are supportive, ultimately it always comes down to what I could have done differently. Where else is this kind of victim blaming ok?"

Each of these teachers agrees one thing is making classroom violence worse: the inclusion strategy.

The nationwide policy is still to keep violent children in the classroom, leading to long-term problems, according to Abigail.

"Children need to know that actions have consequences," she said.

"If you go the whole way through school with no consequences we're just doing you a disservice because when you get out of school, and you go to work and you hit your boss - that's you sacked, that's you with a criminal conviction, that's you straight into jail because life has consequences."

Teacher on violence from children in the classroom

Read more: Sadiq Khan recalls 'stigma' of separate line for free primary school meals as he extends offer for all London children

Read more: Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Tara said: "Everything is all about nurture now, which is hugely important, we have to have that nurturing environment for children - no doubt about it.

"But there has to be consequences. You're not setting children up for real life by rewarding them for their awful behaviour."

The impact of attacks and abusive behaviour towards teachers is evident in figures provided to LBC by Scotland's largest teaching union.

80% of the Educational Institute of Scotland said they were considering leaving teaching altogether because of violence and aggression. The largest numbers are seen in Aberdeen City at 93.1%.

In the same survey, 72% reported violence and aggression has worsened over the last four years.

First Minister Humza Yousaf on violence in the classroom

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley has told LBC the figures are unsurprising and signal a crisis where teachers are consistently "put at risk".

"There becomes a tipping point at which [violence] becomes intolerable and we do know that members are signed off because of work-related stress," she said.

"Every single person who uses a school building, either as a learner or as a worker, has a right to be protected in that environment.

"There is no hierarchy of rights here. Their right to safety and security in their workplace, it's protected in legislation, it's the law. It shouldn't be a lottery."

Ms Bradley says the impact goes further than just teachers: "Violent, aggressive, disruptive, distressed behaviour such as it is at the present time in our schools is impacting negatively on teaching and learning for all children - not just those who are exhibiting that kind of behaviour. That is not going to be good long-term for educational outcomes."

Many teachers say they feel unsafe in the workplace while non-disruptive pupils often tell them they're 'scared'.

LBC asked First Minister Humza Yousaf to address the concerns raised by his educators.

"We engage regularly with teachers whether it's directly or indeed through our engagement with the EIS," he said. "Of course, the cabinet secretary for education has hosted a number, now, of summits particularly on the issue of violence in schools.

"Now we want to get that balance right between ensuring that, even where children are causing issues are causing problems, that we don't simply remove them from education entirely but also ensuring that teachers are feeling safe.

"So, if they're not feeling safe, as some teachers have told LBC, then that's an issue of real concern so we'll continue to engage with them directly and make sure that we're getting that balance right and making sure that we're supporting the teaching profession as best we can."

Last year compensation worth £541,499 was paid out to teachers in the EIS for injuries including broken teeth and a fractured jaw.

We've also learned that, since 2018, more than 1,300 teachers in Scotland have quit within their first five years.

Without change, unions are warning experienced teachers will continue to leave the profession while recruitment gets ever-harder.

Teachers' names have been changed for anonymity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail over fraud plot

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Stephen Bradshaw, a Post Office investigator, will give evidence to the Post Office public inquiry later

Workers at scandal-hit Fujitsu to strike over pay as firm faces calls to repay ‘fortune’ spent on Post Office scandal

Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

Top UN court opens hearings on allegation Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin

A Starbucks branch

Starbucks sued by consumer group over ethical sourcing claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses people as Vytautas Landsbergis, first head of the Lithuania state, left, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, centre, first lady Diana Nepaite, secon

Zelensky in Estonia during visit to Russia’s Baltic neighbours

A protest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday

Riots in Papua New Guinea’s two biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

Hinkley Point C is now due to cost £32.7 billion rather than the initially approved £18bn

Government sets out plans for 'biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years'

A crater next to a private building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Monday

US and allies accuse Russia of using North Korean missiles against Ukraine

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

Election 2024 Debate

Republican rivals attack each other’s record in debate without Trump

Muriel McKay was murdered 54 years ago

Muriel McKay's family offer landowner £40,000 to excavate farm to find body, as MPs urge police to get search warrant

Papua New Guinea Violence

Papua New Guinea capital ‘under stress and duress’ amid rioting

The pilot was reportedly on a short stopover between flights in South Africa (stock image)

British Airways pilot 'kidnapped and tortured' outside South African supermarket during layover between flights

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend

Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan Election

US plans unofficial delegation to meet new Taiwan leader

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

Mark Ormrod

Fury as ex-Royal Marine has prosthetic legs stolen after his car was broken into while parked at Premier Inn
Election 2024 Christie

Christie withdraws from US presidential race in bid to thwart Trump

Sunak confirmed the news during PMQs

Post Office 'handed out bonuses for convictions' in Horizon scandal as £75k deal sparks fresh battle with victims
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight critics who say he’s too “nanny state”.

'I'm up for the fight': Starmer vows to fight critics over 'nanny state' toothbrushing in schools and vape crackdown
Russia Navalny

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

Bitcoin Fund

US regulators approve new bitcoin funds in move that could spur more investment

Georgina Hale

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Georgina Hale dies aged 80

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps

'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit