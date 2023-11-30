James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Is your local branch affected? Lloyds Banking Group shuts another 45 branches including 22 Halifax and 19 Lloyds
30 November 2023, 09:58
Lloyds Banking Group have announced the closure of 45 branches, stripping the high street of yet more locations.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The move will see 9 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax sites and four Bank of Scotland locations shut.
The confirmation by Lloyds Banking Group means 623 will have been shut this year alone, as banks look to serve customers away from walk-in branches.
Across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland a total of 267 will be closed this year and next.
Barclays Bank is still responsible for the majority of closures this year, though, with the bank set to shut 185 of its sites in 2023.
Lloyds is second with 131, Natwest follows with 116, then Halifax with 94, Virgin Money with 40, Bank of Scotland with 32, Ulster Bank with 10, TSB with nine, Royal Bank of Scotland with five and one Nationwide branch.
Read more: Metro Bank axing fifth of workers and reviewing seven-day opening
Charities have raised fears around these closures, fearing elderly and vulnerable Britons risk losing access to vital financial services.
Age UK earlier this year warned that 40 per cent of over-65s did not manage their money online and previously said shutting physical sites would adversely impact “individuals and communities already isolated”
They said: “Many older people also have a strong preference for in-branch banking, with face-to-face services allowing the chance to talk to people – an important component of tackling loneliness in our communities.
“In-branch banking also offers peace of mind and the security of seeing bank transactions take place and receiving a paper record to prove it.”
Here is a full list of the branches due to close under Lloyds Banking Group's latest announcement:
Halifax
- Barnet - March 12
- Ilford - April 15
- Barry - March 18
- Borehamwood - April 18
- Bridgwater - April 23
- Dagenham - May 15
- Dartford - March 18
- Daventry - April 17
- Diss - March 20
- Dereham - March 14
- Herne Bay - April 17
- Lymington - March 11
- Macclesfield - March 11
- Morley - April 16
- New Milton - April 23
- Orpington - March 12
- Penrith - March 19
- Spalding April 18
- Stafford - April 8
- Stamford - March 14
- Whitehaven - April 9
- Hessle - August 15
- Denbigh, Wales - December 4 (previously announced)
Bank of Scotland
- Bowmore - May 8
- Glasgow - March 21
- Helensburgh - August 15
- Tarbert - April 29
- Dunkeldv- December 5 (previously announced)
- Falkland - December 5 (previously announced)
- Dunoon - December 5 (previously announced)
Lloyds
- Brackley - March 26
- Penrith - March 19
- Selby - April 3
- West Shotton - March 19
- Rochester - April 4
- Burnham on Sea - November 13
- Putney - April 4
- Ruislip - March 13
- Warminster - November 14
- Willesden Green - March 21
- Whitley Bay - November 13
- Newtown April 3
- Droitwich - November 14
- Rugeley November 14
- Caernarfon - April 3
- Poole - November 13
- Dover - April 11
- Diss - March 20
- Mexborough - April 22
- St Neots - December 6 (previously announced)
Barclays, Virgin and Nat West are also due to close the following sites in December:
Barclays
- Woodbridge - December 1
- Orpington - December 1
- Whitley Bay - December 1
- Norwich - December 1
- Edmonton Green - December 7
- Whitby - December 8
- Hove - December 8
- Durham - December 8
- Bicester - December 13
- Soho Square, London - December 14
- Stourbridge - December 15
Virgin Money
- Liverpool - December 5
- Kendal - December 6
NatWest
- Henrietta Street, London - December 5
If you are one of the people affected by branch closures, but would still like to visit a bank in person, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” is visiting your area.
For those still looking for cash or counter services, you can visit a local Post Office branch, which can help cash cheques, make withdrawals and check bank balances.
Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers might also have a “mobile branch” nearby which can also offer in-person services.