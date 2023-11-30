Is your local branch affected? Lloyds Banking Group shuts another 45 branches including 22 Halifax and 19 Lloyds

30 November 2023, 09:58

In a blow to the High Street, a total of 623 bank branches are now set to shut this year.
In a blow to the High Street, a total of 623 bank branches are now set to shut this year. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Rucker

Lloyds Banking Group have announced the closure of 45 branches, stripping the high street of yet more locations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move will see 9 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax sites and four Bank of Scotland locations shut.

The confirmation by Lloyds Banking Group means 623 will have been shut this year alone, as banks look to serve customers away from walk-in branches.

Across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland a total of 267 will be closed this year and next.

Barclays Bank is still responsible for the majority of closures this year, though, with the bank set to shut 185 of its sites in 2023.

Lloyds is second with 131, Natwest follows with 116, then Halifax with 94, Virgin Money with 40, Bank of Scotland with 32, Ulster Bank with 10, TSB with nine, Royal Bank of Scotland with five and one Nationwide branch.

Read more: Metro Bank axing fifth of workers and reviewing seven-day opening

Charities have raised fears around these closures, fearing elderly and vulnerable Britons risk losing access to vital financial services.

Age UK earlier this year warned that 40 per cent of over-65s did not manage their money online and previously said shutting physical sites would adversely impact “individuals and communities already isolated”

They said: “Many older people also have a strong preference for in-branch banking, with face-to-face services allowing the chance to talk to people – an important component of tackling loneliness in our communities.

“In-branch banking also offers peace of mind and the security of seeing bank transactions take place and receiving a paper record to prove it.”

Here is a full list of the branches due to close under Lloyds Banking Group's latest announcement:

Halifax

  • Barnet - March 12
  • Ilford - April 15
  • Barry - March 18
  • Borehamwood - April 18
  • Bridgwater - April 23
  • Dagenham - May 15
  • Dartford - March 18
  • Daventry - April 17
  • Diss - March 20
  • Dereham - March 14
  • Herne Bay - April 17
  • Lymington - March 11
  • Macclesfield - March 11
  • Morley - April 16
  • New Milton - April 23
  • Orpington - March 12
  • Penrith - March 19
  • Spalding April 18
  • Stafford - April 8
  • Stamford - March 14
  • Whitehaven - April 9
  • Hessle - August 15
  • Denbigh, Wales - December 4 (previously announced)

Bank of Scotland

  • Bowmore - May 8
  • Glasgow - March 21
  • Helensburgh - August 15
  • Tarbert - April 29
  • Dunkeldv- December 5 (previously announced)
  • Falkland - December 5 (previously announced)
  • Dunoon - December 5 (previously announced)

Lloyds

  • Brackley - March 26
  • Penrith - March 19
  • Selby - April 3
  • West Shotton - March 19
  • Rochester - April 4
  • Burnham on Sea - November 13
  • Putney - April 4
  • Ruislip - March 13
  • Warminster - November 14
  • Willesden Green - March 21
  • Whitley Bay - November 13
  • Newtown April 3
  • Droitwich - November 14
  • Rugeley November 14
  • Caernarfon - April 3
  • Poole - November 13
  • Dover - April 11
  • Diss - March 20
  • Mexborough - April 22
  • St Neots - December 6 (previously announced)

Barclays, Virgin and Nat West are also due to close the following sites in December:

Barclays

  • Woodbridge - December 1
  • Orpington - December 1
  • Whitley Bay - December 1
  • Norwich - December 1
  • Edmonton Green - December 7
  • Whitby - December 8
  • Hove - December 8
  • Durham - December 8
  • Bicester - December 13
  • Soho Square, London - December 14
  • Stourbridge - December 15

Virgin Money

  • Liverpool - December 5
  • Kendal - December 6

NatWest

  • Henrietta Street, London - December 5
Natwest is set to close 116 branches in 2023
Natwest is set to close 116 branches in 2023. Picture: Alamy

If you are one of the people affected by branch closures, but would still like to visit a bank in person, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” is visiting your area.

For those still looking for cash or counter services, you can visit a local Post Office branch, which can help cash cheques, make withdrawals and check bank balances.

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers might also have a “mobile branch” nearby which can also offer in-person services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain blanketed by snow amid weather warnings

Snow blankets Britain: Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as temperatures set to plunge to -8C

Japanese coastguard members pick up a floating object as they conduct search and rescue operation in the waters off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan on Thursday

Japan suspends its Osprey flights after deadly crash of US air force aircraft

Tom Tugendhat has paid tribute to his “friend” former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who has died aged 100.

Tom Tugendhat pays tribute to 'friend' Henry Kissinger after former US Secretary of State dies aged 100

Elon Musk

Musk swears at firms ‘trying to blackmail with money’ and says ‘don’t advertise’

Live
Matt Hancock is appearing before the Covid inquiry today

Covid inquiry LIVE: Matt Hancock says UK's pandemic plans were 'not adequate'

Musk accused companies like Apple and Disney of engaging in the ad boycott and trying to blackmail him.

Elon Musk launches expletive rant at advertisers who boycotted his social media platform X

Families of those who lost loved ones during Covid have previously held Mr Hancock “directly responsible for the disproportionate loss of life”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock to face grilling over pandemic handling as he appears before Covid inquiry

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari

Security Minister agrees Home Office losing 17,000 asylum seekers is an 'absolute shambles'

Somalia’s maritime police force has intensified patrols in the Red Sea after a failed pirate hijacking of a ship in the Gulf of Aden

Somali maritime police step up patrols as piracy fears grow

Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger was trusted confidant to Nixon until the bitter and bizarre end

Dean played Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside between 1986 and 2003

Brookside actor Dean Sullivan dies aged 68 as star's family pay tribute

Caller Sol speaks to Nick Ferrari from Jerusalem.

Caller describes terrifying moment he heard gunshots as two Palestinian attackers open fire in Jerusalem

More hostages were freed and the ceasefire was extended at the 11th hour

Israel-Hamas ceasefire extended just minutes before it was due to end as more hostages freed

Henry Kissinger has died aged 100

US statesman and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies age 100

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for a further day

Israel Palestinians

Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating an extension to the ceasefire as more hostages were let out

Doubts for future of Gaza ceasefire as more hostages released but Hamas demands Israel abandons siege
Harry and Meghan have been accused by Palace insiders

Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked
Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators aim to extend truce in Gaza as last planned hostage releases begin

Sunak, who met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in May, has vowed to plough on with the scheme

Fears grow Rwanda will abandon migrant deal after setbacks blocking deportations and accusations against government
Mr Shannon compared grey squirrels to Hamas

'I favour pest control': DUP MP who called grey squirrels 'the Hamas of the squirrel world' explains bizarre comparison
Obit Frances Sternhagen

Frances Sternhagen, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 93

The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered

Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?
An entertainment group wants to bring the Sphere to London

Will London get a Vegas Sphere after all? Michael Gove weighs up wading into planning row after Khan blocks plans
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May 'leave The Grand Tour'

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors in court for start of assault trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Omid Scobie doubles down amid race row insisting he didnt name the royals at the centre of the scandal

Omid Scobie doubles down on race row and insists he didn't name royals at centre of racism claims
Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan

Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out

Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit