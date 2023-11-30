Is your local branch affected? Lloyds Banking Group shuts another 45 branches including 22 Halifax and 19 Lloyds

By Sam Rucker

Lloyds Banking Group have announced the closure of 45 branches, stripping the high street of yet more locations.

The move will see 9 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax sites and four Bank of Scotland locations shut.

The confirmation by Lloyds Banking Group means 623 will have been shut this year alone, as banks look to serve customers away from walk-in branches.

Across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland a total of 267 will be closed this year and next.

Barclays Bank is still responsible for the majority of closures this year, though, with the bank set to shut 185 of its sites in 2023.

Lloyds is second with 131, Natwest follows with 116, then Halifax with 94, Virgin Money with 40, Bank of Scotland with 32, Ulster Bank with 10, TSB with nine, Royal Bank of Scotland with five and one Nationwide branch.

Charities have raised fears around these closures, fearing elderly and vulnerable Britons risk losing access to vital financial services.

Age UK earlier this year warned that 40 per cent of over-65s did not manage their money online and previously said shutting physical sites would adversely impact “individuals and communities already isolated”

They said: “Many older people also have a strong preference for in-branch banking, with face-to-face services allowing the chance to talk to people – an important component of tackling loneliness in our communities.

“In-branch banking also offers peace of mind and the security of seeing bank transactions take place and receiving a paper record to prove it.”

Here is a full list of the branches due to close under Lloyds Banking Group's latest announcement:

Halifax

Barnet - March 12

Ilford - April 15

Barry - March 18

Borehamwood - April 18

Bridgwater - April 23

Dagenham - May 15

Dartford - March 18

Daventry - April 17

Diss - March 20

Dereham - March 14

Herne Bay - April 17

Lymington - March 11

Macclesfield - March 11

Morley - April 16

New Milton - April 23

Orpington - March 12

Penrith - March 19

Spalding April 18

Stafford - April 8

Stamford - March 14

Whitehaven - April 9

Hessle - August 15

Denbigh, Wales - December 4 (previously announced)

Bank of Scotland

Bowmore - May 8

Glasgow - March 21

Helensburgh - August 15

Tarbert - April 29

Dunkeldv- December 5 (previously announced)

Falkland - December 5 (previously announced)

Dunoon - December 5 (previously announced)

Lloyds

Brackley - March 26

Penrith - March 19

Selby - April 3

West Shotton - March 19

Rochester - April 4

Burnham on Sea - November 13

Putney - April 4

Ruislip - March 13

Warminster - November 14

Willesden Green - March 21

Whitley Bay - November 13

Newtown April 3

Droitwich - November 14

Rugeley November 14

Caernarfon - April 3

Poole - November 13

Dover - April 11

Diss - March 20

Mexborough - April 22

St Neots - December 6 (previously announced)

Barclays, Virgin and Nat West are also due to close the following sites in December:

Barclays

Woodbridge - December 1

Orpington - December 1

Whitley Bay - December 1

Norwich - December 1

Edmonton Green - December 7

Whitby - December 8

Hove - December 8

Durham - December 8

Bicester - December 13

Soho Square, London - December 14

Stourbridge - December 15

Virgin Money

Liverpool - December 5

Kendal - December 6

NatWest

Henrietta Street, London - December 5

If you are one of the people affected by branch closures, but would still like to visit a bank in person, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” is visiting your area.

For those still looking for cash or counter services, you can visit a local Post Office branch, which can help cash cheques, make withdrawals and check bank balances.

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers might also have a “mobile branch” nearby which can also offer in-person services.