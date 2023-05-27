Bank Holiday weekend could see hottest day of the year as temperatures set to soar to 24C

Temperatures are expected to soar to 24C. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures could soar to as high as 24C over the bank holiday weekend, which would bring the hottest day of the year so far.

High pressure, which has brought sunshine and dry spells to many parts of the UK in the last few days, is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The hottest day of the year so far was in Cardiff on Monday, when temperatures hit 23.4C.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said the UK is starting to experience "hints of summer".

He said: "We're slowly getting there.

"For a bank holiday weekend it's pretty rare to be that dry and sunny, so we're not doing too bad."

The hottest temperature reached in 2023 so far is 23.4C in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen added: "The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

"The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa.

"Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20s for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales."