Ulrika Jonsson reveals Rolf Harris groped her in 'deeply uncomfortable' incident when she was young weather girl

Paedophile Rolf Harris died aged 93 earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed that the late paedophile Rolf Harris groped her when she was a 21-year-old weather presenter.

TV presenter and model Ulrika said the assault took place in the 1980s.

Ulrika said the encounter left her feeling "deeply uncomfortable" as she did not know whether it was "really flattering or a bit forward".

She told The Sun: "Either way, it was confusing.

"Then his hand travelled down to my bum, gave it a few squeezes and stayed there for what felt like years but was probably only 30 seconds.

"But it was long enough for my 21-year-old self to feel deeply uncomfortable, and speechless.

"I know I won’t have been the only one who fell victim to his hands. Thirty-five years ago we didn’t say anything. We didn’t pipe up or call anyone out. Especially not a celebrity."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ulrika said she would have reacted much differently if a similar assault happened today, saying she would have given the late paedophile a "knuckle sandwich".

She continued: "Like so many abusers, he never saw his actions as wrong."

It comes days after Harris' family confirmed that the 93-year-old died earlier this month.

Read More: Rolf Harris' final words revealed as dementia-suffering widow still unaware he has died

Read More: Disgraced star Rolf Harris secretly cremated after death from neck cancer and 'frailty of old age'

Ulrika says the assault happened in the 1980s. Picture: Getty

The disgraced TV star died at his home in Bray, Berkshire. The news was confirmed on Tuesday by the registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, which covers the leafy village.

His death certificate said he died on May 10 of neck cancer and "frailty of old age", and would be cremated.

Read More: Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

His family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."