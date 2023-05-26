Rolf Harris' final words revealed as dementia-suffering widow still unaware he has died

26 May 2023, 09:20

Rolf Harris (l) and with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi arriving at court for his trial (r)
Rolf Harris (l) and with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi arriving at court for his trial (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris's dementia-suffering widow is still unaware he has died, sources have revealed.

It is believed that Harris, who died aged 93, used his final moments to beg the couple's daughter Bindi to look after 91-year-old Alwen.

Australia's Daily Telegraph reports that Harris told his daughter to "look after your mum" as he spoke through a feeding tube during his final days after succumbing to neck cancer.

"I always believed we would go on longer together but, if I go first, promise you'll take good care of your mum," he said.

Alwen is understood to still be living in their £7million mansion in Bray, Berkshire where she is receiving 24 hour nursing care.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rolf Harris outside court
Rolf Harris outside court. Picture: Alamy
Harris with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi
Harris with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Disgraced star Rolf Harris secretly cremated after death from neck cancer and 'frailty of old age'

Read More: Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Before his death, Harris had celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with Alwen, who always stood defiantly by his side alongside their daughter - even after he was jailed in 2014 for abusing young girls between 1968 and 1986.

He was jailed for five years for 12 indecent assaults on four underage girls but Alwen never publicly wavered from supporting her husband.

In 2017, while still in jail, the disgraced entertainer was put on trial for a second time, accused of four indecent assaults on three teenage girls but was cleared after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Harris and Alwen met in the early 1950s at an art school in Kennington, in south London, before marrying at St Saviour's Church in Paddington in 1958.

Harris was one of Britain's most popular entertainers before his fall from grace
Harris was one of Britain's most popular entertainers before his fall from grace. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rolf Harris's final days: Living in the dark, unable to speak and shooed away from a primary school

Read More: Rolf Harris jokes with Jimmy Savile about leaving girl 'safely in my capable hands' in unearthed footage

Best known for hits Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport and Jake The Peg, as well as a string of children's TV hits, Harris painted the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harris has already been cremated after dying on May 10. It has since emerged a private ambulance was parked outside the property on Thursday May 11, leaving at around 6pm. 

Harris hadn't spoken publicly since his release from jail in 2017 but released a statement in the recently released book Rolf Harris: The Defence Team's Special Investigator Reveals the Truth Behind the Trials by private investigator, author and former police officer William Merritt.

"I understand we live in the post truth era and know few will want to know what really happened during the three criminal trials I faced – it's easier to condemn me and liken me to people like Savile and Glitter," Harris said.

