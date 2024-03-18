Banksy confirms tree mural spotted in London is his in online post

The artwork has been seen on the side of a block of flats in north London. Picture: Banksy/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A new mural which appeared on the side of a building in north London has been confirmed of that of renowned street artist, Banksy.

The large mural was discovered on Sunday morning on the side of a block of flats on Hornsey Road, in the Finsbury Park area of Islington.

A mass of green has been painted behind a leafless tree to look like foliage. Beside it is a young girl holding a pressure hose.

The graffiti artist confirmed the work on Instagram with an image of the wall before the mural was put up.

Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington for North, has commented on the artwork on Twitter describing it as "wonderful".

Banksy has come to Islington! What wonderful artwork, proving there is hope for our natural world everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Kxh3d8BsKj — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 18, 2024

Crowds have gathered to see the mural which was suspected to be a Banksy before the elusive artist confirmed the piece.

Banksy is one of the world's most famous artists, but his identity remains officially unknown.

Another piece of street art - a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones - was put up in Peckham, south-east London, in December.

The anti-war message was removed less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine online.

Witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters prompting two arrests.