Banksy confirms tree mural spotted in London is his in online post

18 March 2024, 12:39 | Updated: 18 March 2024, 12:59

The artwork has been seen on the side of a block of flats in north London
The artwork has been seen on the side of a block of flats in north London. Picture: Banksy/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A new mural which appeared on the side of a building in north London has been confirmed of that of renowned street artist, Banksy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The large mural was discovered on Sunday morning on the side of a block of flats on Hornsey Road, in the Finsbury Park area of Islington.

A mass of green has been painted behind a leafless tree to look like foliage. Beside it is a young girl holding a pressure hose.

The graffiti artist confirmed the work on Instagram with an image of the wall before the mural was put up.

Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington for North, has commented on the artwork on Twitter describing it as "wonderful".

Crowds have gathered to see the mural which was suspected to be a Banksy before the elusive artist confirmed the piece.

Banksy is one of the world's most famous artists, but his identity remains officially unknown.

READ MORE: Man arrested after anti-war Banksy piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed

Another piece of street art - a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones - was put up in Peckham, south-east London, in December.

The anti-war message was removed less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine online.

Witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters prompting two arrests.

The art work appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park
The art work appeared on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate may return to royal duties with the traditional Easter family walk

Kate's return? Princess could take part in traditional Easter Sunday walk to church with family

Palestinians rush to collect the humanitarian aid airdropped into Gaza City, Gaza Strip on March 17 (Mohammed Hajjar/AP)

‘Famine imminent’ in northern Gaza as 70% face ‘catastrophic hunger’

Smoke and explosions rise inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Sunday, March 17 2024 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel launches night raid on Gaza’s main hospital

Sir Stephen House denied making the comments

Former Met Police acting commissioner will not face disciplinary proceedings over alleged rape comments

Meghan Markle (left) shares the same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson (right), a Royal biographer has claimed

Meghan Markle shares same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson, Royal biographer claims

United Airlines Incidents

United Airlines CEO tries to reassure customers that airline is safe

APTOPIX Russia Election

Putin declared winner of Russia’s presidential race with record number of votes

Vladimir Putin has cemented his rule for another six years after winning almost 90% of the vote in heavily criticised election

Putin's World War Three warning after landslide election victory - despite thousands joining polling station protests

Search experts want to carry out new high-tech sweeps for MH370

MH370 mystery could be solved as underwater search expert vows state-of-the-art new hunt for wreckage

A sign near Arnold Circus, in Shoreditch, asks for help and offers a cash reward to get 'justice'

'Crossbow sniper' suspect, 47, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double Shoreditch attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky last year (Vladimir Smirnov/AP

North Korea shipped ‘7,000 containers of munitions’ to Russia – South Korea

Dr Ravi Jayaram raised serious concerns about Lucy Letby along with other members of staff

Consultant who helped catch killer nurse Lucy Letby speaks out over NHS ‘cover-up’ culture

Stolen Ruby Slippers

Second man charged over theft of Wizard Of Oz ruby slippers

Police have made a desperate plea for information about the disappearance of university chef Claudia Lawrence 15 years after she went missing

Police call on those 'staying silent' on Claudia Lawrence case to come forward 15 years after disappearance

A new piece of art work is suspected of being by street artist Banksy

Tree mural on busy London street prompts Banksy speculation

Rishi Sunak’s job is under threat from a plot of backbench Tory MPs who want to replace him with Penny Mordaunt before the general election.

Tories 'need to stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister,' Business Secretary tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lloyds, which owns Scottish Widows, suggested in guidance that the word widow is triggering

Scottish... 'Separated'? The term 'widows’ is triggering, says bank that owns Scottish Widows
'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

Government suspends tariffs on key imports to boost SMEs launching £660 million northern powerhouse fund

Government suspends tariffs on key imports to boost SMEs launching £660 million northern powerhouse fund
Dame Laura Kenny announces retirement from cycling

Laura Kenny, Britain's most decorated female Olympian, announces retirement from cycling

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine launched drone attacks on final day of presidential vote

An exhibition at the V&A has sparked fury with its description of Baroness Thatcher. (Inset) A spitting image puppet of Britain's first female PM

V&A museum sparks fury by listing Margaret Thatcher as 'contemporary villain' alongside Hitler and Bin Laden
The Princess of Wales was said to be "happy, relaxed and healthy” on a visit to a farm shop in Windsor

Princess of Wales ‘happy and healthy’ on visit to farm shop with William in first public sighting since surgery
Australia Ballooning Death

Man dies after falling from a hot-air balloon in Australia

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea resumes missile tests, raising tensions with its rivals

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

Sunak urges Tories to stick with him - as senior allies rage at suggestions of Mordaunt coup for leadership

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

King Charles ‘determined’ to attend Trooping the Colour but could watch ceremony from podium and not on horseback
The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot
The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit