Banksy confirms new Nottingham mural is his work

17 October 2020, 12:30

The artwork has been confirmed as the work of street artist Banksy
The artwork has been confirmed as the work of street artist Banksy. Picture: PA

Banksy has posted a picture of a mural of a little girl hula hooping on his Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.

The piece appeared on a wall last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton, Nottingham.

Sprayed in black and white, the tongue-in-cheek image sits just behind a battered bike chained to a lamp post with an infinity lock.

The bike is missing a tyre.

Surinder Kaur, 42, who runs the beauty salon next to the artwork, said the bike had appeared at the same time as the mural.

She said within hours, the council had rushed to protect the piece by placing clear plastic sheeting over it.

Vandals have sprayed painted over the plastic two or three times already.

"Everyone is very excited and many, many people are coming to see the picture," Ms Kaur said.

"Everyone was confused about whether it was real or not real but it's an amazing picture, it's amazing art."

Banksy's "Devolved Parliament" - featuring the Houses of Parliament filled with chimpanzees - sold for £9.9 million last year, setting a new record for his work according to valuation website MyArtBroker.com.

Many of his murals have also been lifted from walls and sold, with Kissing Coppers - an image of two male police officers in an embrace on the side of a Brighton pub - selling for £350,000 in 2011.

Ms Kaur said: "Unfortunately I don't own the property, I am renting.

"He brought the bike with him - there is one tyre on the bike and the other tyre is in the picture as the little girl's hula hoop."

Ms Kaur, who has only recently reopened following lockdown, said lots of people have been coming into her salon to ask about the mural, but she is not yet sure whether it will create a boost for her business.

"Let's see - I'm not sure about anything right now," she said.

In July, a coronavirus-inspired Banksy artwork appeared on a London Tube train.

A series of rats were stencilled around a carriage wearing face masks, sneezing or clutching hand sanitiser in a piece named If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get.

Transport for London swiftly removed the piece in line with its anti-graffiti policy, but said: "We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings."

This summer, Banksy used the sale of his artworks to finance a 30-metre motor yacht to rescue migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Named after 17th century French anarchist Louise Michel, it features Banksy artwork on its exterior.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wreckage in Ganja

Azerbaijan claims Armenian military launched deadly missile strike
Jacinda Ardern

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide
Thailand Protests

Bangkok shuts down transport systems as protests continue

Emmanuel Macron

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

Jacinda Ardern

Ardern heading for big win as votes counted in New Zealand poll
Jacinda Ardern

New Zealanders go to the polls as Ardern seeks second term

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-WHO head insists tiered restrictions won't stop Covid spread

Ex-WHO head insists tiered restrictions won't stop Covid spread
Local lockdowns 'won't work' without public support: Public Health England chief

Local lockdowns 'won't work' without public support: Public Health England chief
Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement
'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'
James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement

James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement
"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien

"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London