Banksy's Valentine's message: Domestic violence mural marks first UK street art from the anonymous artist in over a year

14 February 2023, 12:12

Upon closer inspection, the winking woman in Banksy's latest artwork appears to have a noticeable black eye.
By Danielle DeWolfe

Anonymous street artist Banksy has unveiled their first UK artwork in more than a year, cracking out the spray paint for a Valentine's Day-themed mural.

The new domestic violence mural has caught the attention of residents in Margate, Kent, with Valentine's Day artwork becoming something of a tradition to the secretive artist.

The stylised artwork depicts a woman in 1950s clothing - including a pinafore and rubber gloves, wearing a grin.

Painted beside a discarded freezer, she appears to be pushing someone, presumably her husband, in the direction of the kitchen appliance with all but his legs visible behind it.

An upturned chair lies in front of the mural, adding another 3D touch to the scene.

Upon closer inspection, the winking woman appears to have a noticeable black eye.
However, it's only upon closer inspection, the winking woman appears to have a noticeable black eye.

Named ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’, the artwork was announced on the artists Instagram account to more than 12 million of his followers.

It follows an extended stint painting his murals across Ukraine in October and November last year following the onset of war.

Banksy is known for incorporating social commentary into his artwork, often highlighting campaigns and causes through tongue-in-cheek additions his murals.

Returning to Kent for the first time since 2017, Banksy's last piece in the area reflected the then-recent Brexit result, showing a man on a ladder chipping away a star from the EU flag.

