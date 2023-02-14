Michigan State University shooting: gunman dead after three people killed in campus attacks

The gunman has been found dead. Picture: Police handout/Getty

By Kit Heren

The gunman in a series of shootings in a large US university has died, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The attacks began at 8.18pm local time on Monday when shots were fired at Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University.

About four hours after the alarm was raised for the first time, police said they found the gunman dead away from the campus with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. That followed "contact" with law enforcement, they said.

Two of the people killed died at Berkey Hall, while another passed away at the student union.

At least five more victims were at Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

Lansing interim Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman holds a news conference. Picture: Getty

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired shortly after 8.30pm local time around Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus.

The alert advised students and staff to "Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10.15pm, police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational centre for students.

Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene. Picture: Getty

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometre) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows "just in case". Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It's all very frightening," Mr Kelley said. "And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I'm OK, which is overwhelming."

Authorities announced late on Monday that all campus activities would be cancelled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus on Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held on Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.