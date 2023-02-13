Breaking News

Several people injured after truck mows down pedestrians in New York

13 February 2023, 17:26 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 19:19

Brooklyn truck attack comp
The motive for the rampage through Brooklyn remains unclear. . Picture: @NY_Actions/@NYPD News

By Emma Soteriou

At least eight people have been injured after being hit by a u-haul truck driver in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The driver led officers on a high-speed chase before being stopped near the entrance of the battery tunnel into Manhattan and arrested, police said.

The truck first hit at least three people riding mopeds near 5th Avenue at around 11am and then a pedestrian was caught up in the chase down 4th Avenue.

Among the four others injured was a police officer who tried to intervene and stop the rampage.

Police caught up to him about 30 minutes later and nearly three miles away, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. He was taken into custody on pending charges.

Read more: Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge

Read more: Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Brooklyn truck rampage
Surveillance footage shows a pedestrian narrowly dodging the truck. . Picture: @NY_Actions

Among the victims, two have been left in a critical condition, two in serious condition and four with minor injuries, police said in a press conference.

Speaking to reporters NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “At this time we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident. However as always we will continue to investigate this incident with the full resources of the NYPD and our partners.

“What we saw today is a clear example why every moment of every day the NYPD must be prepared for every possibility.”

Read more: Mars fined £12,000 after workers at M&M factory fall into vat of chocolate

The Commissioner said investigators were "still constructing the events" and appealed for members of the public with useful information to come forward.

Among those injured was a man in his 30s, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to WABC-TV.

New York City Councilman Justin Brennan said it was unclear what was behind the "rampage".

Read more: Are they out there? US general refuses to rule out aliens after three bizarre UFOs shot down over North America

"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park," he said.

"Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can.

"Suspect was actually arrested near the BK Battery Tunnel. We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Artist's sketch of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in court in court in Washington in December

Human rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Nicola's partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive

Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox

Ex-rave organiser the 'Acid House King' whose home-built fraud machine stole £500k jailed for stealing from letterboxes

Rescuers at work in Antakya

Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

Israeli protest outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

The search for Nicola Bulley continues

Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley

Wayne Couzens lost his appeal

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal

Sebastien Lecornu

France brands depiction of troops in Wakanda Forever ‘false and misleading’

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelensky

PM Rishi Sunak stressed the UK wouldn't tolerate Chinese balloons in UK airspace.

British war planes on standby '24/7' to shoot down Chinese spy balloon says Rishi Sunak

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.

Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel week of royal visit after 'testing positive' for Covid

Ukrainian soldiers in a tank in Bakhmut

Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut and bolsters defences in south

Sky Brown was already the Olympic bronze medallist

British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

Mohammad Rasoulof

Iran releases film-maker held for six months over criticism of government

Natasha Johnston

First pictures of Natasha Johnston, dog walker mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China says more than 10 US balloons flew in its airspace in past year

Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge
A man looks at the remains of his house in Antakya

More earthquake survivors rescued in Turkey but survival window closing

People look at a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Palestinian medics say man killed by Israeli army in West Bank raid

Protesters wave Israeli flags outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

Voice of Democracy's newsroom

Independent radio station in Cambodia shut down on order of prime minister

Labour's Angela Rayner has criticised the government's spending

'Like the last days of Rome, not a cost of living crisis': Labour slams government's 'lavish spending culture'
Three unidentified objects have been downed over North America

Are they out there? US general refuses to rule out aliens after three bizarre UFOs shot down over North America
Anthony Albanese

Australia announces funding boost for indigenous population pledge

David Frost has criticised the secret summit

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost slams plot to 'unravel' EU exit as top politicians gather for secret summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit