Breaking News

Several people injured after truck mows down pedestrians in New York

The motive for the rampage through Brooklyn remains unclear. . Picture: @NY_Actions/@NYPD News

By Emma Soteriou

At least eight people have been injured after being hit by a u-haul truck driver in Brooklyn, New York.

The driver led officers on a high-speed chase before being stopped near the entrance of the battery tunnel into Manhattan and arrested, police said.

The truck first hit at least three people riding mopeds near 5th Avenue at around 11am and then a pedestrian was caught up in the chase down 4th Avenue.

Among the four others injured was a police officer who tried to intervene and stop the rampage.

Police caught up to him about 30 minutes later and nearly three miles away, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. He was taken into custody on pending charges.

Surveillance footage shows a pedestrian narrowly dodging the truck. . Picture: @NY_Actions

Among the victims, two have been left in a critical condition, two in serious condition and four with minor injuries, police said in a press conference.

Speaking to reporters NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “At this time we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident. However as always we will continue to investigate this incident with the full resources of the NYPD and our partners.

“What we saw today is a clear example why every moment of every day the NYPD must be prepared for every possibility.”

A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) February 13, 2023

The Commissioner said investigators were "still constructing the events" and appealed for members of the public with useful information to come forward.

Among those injured was a man in his 30s, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to WABC-TV.

New York City Councilman Justin Brennan said it was unclear what was behind the "rampage".

"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park," he said.

"Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can.

"Suspect was actually arrested near the BK Battery Tunnel. We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks."