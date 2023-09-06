Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle

6 September 2023, 15:45

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.
Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Barbara Slater has announced her plans to quit as the broadcaster’s head of sport just six months after the Gary Lineker row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Slater, a former Olympic gymnast, has said she will retire next spring after 14 years as head of sport.

She made history as the first female to be appointed to a top sports executive position at the corporation after landing the role in 2009.

It comes less than six months after the broadcaster’s impartiality row over Gary Lineker, as the Match of the Day presenter was pulled off the air for comparing the language of the government’s Illegal Immigration Bill to that of 1930s Germany.

Ms Slater, who oversaw the response to the debacle, issued an apology to staff in March amid the fallout as multiple presenters and pundits boycotted the show following Lineker’s suspension.

Announcing her retirement plans, Ms Slater said on Wednesday: "It was this week 40 years ago that I first walked through the doors at Broadcasting House.

"A career in BBC Sport has been an absolute passion, never just a job.

"Since joining in 1983 I've been privileged to have had such amazing opportunities and the delight of working with such talented colleagues and partners.

"There are a huge number of people to thank, and so many magical memories to reflect upon."

Read more: Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released

Read more: Sara Sharif's dad and stepmum say they are 'willing to co-operate with UK authorities' in first contact since her death

Barbara Slater announced her retirement plans today.
Barbara Slater announced her retirement plans today. Picture: Getty

She continued: "I also hope that in showcasing the brilliance of women's sport the BBC has played its part in changing attitudes, increasing its profile and inspiring the next generation.

"I must also make special mention of the Olympic Games having been a competitor in 1976 and then leading the sport teams covering a home Games in 2012.

"It was a monumental achievement for the BBC and everyone involved, as the UK hosted a sensational Olympics in London.

"I will be following the BBC's coverage of Paris next summer, this time as a proud sports fan."

Throughout the role, Ms Slater oversaw 14 different football World Cups and European Championships and seven Olympic Games.

BBC director-general Tim Davie paid tribute to her career following the announcement, he said: “Barbara has had an extraordinary career at the BBC, a pioneer, innovator and outstanding leader, she has kept the BBC at the forefront of sport for a generation.

He described her as a “pioneer, innovator and outstanding leader”.

"She will leave the BBC with a tremendous legacy,” he added.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said: “Barbara has had an extraordinary career at the BBC and leaves a legacy few will ever be able to replicate. She is a much-respected leader, a real trailblazer for women in the industry who can proudly say she has inspired the next generation.”

Ms Slater, who will step down in the spring of 2024, has reportedly left the broadcaster in “fantastic health” with several rights deals in place up until 2032.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece Ferry Death

Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry

Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

Exclusive
Officials asked utility firms if they could supply temporary classrooms in the concrete crisis for five years

Utility firms asked if they could supply temporary classrooms for five years amid school concrete crisis

Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling in Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens amid Blinken visit

Exclusive
One tourist told LBC the storm was 'biblical' storm

Skathios devastation laid bare: Cars and boats float through island's destroyed streets as tourist tells of 'biblical' storm
Brazil Floods

Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

It's only going to get warmer...

Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

Breaking
Khalife has fled from prison

Chaos at the airports after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso

Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies

Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Harris Wolobah died after trying the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Teenager dies after eating dangerously spicy tortilla while doing viral 'One Chip Challenge'

Stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' according to his friend

Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

The man was arrested after his journey was intercepted.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff

Latest News

See more Latest News

A delegate walks in front of a mural outside the convention centre in Nairobi hosting the Africa Climate Summit

African Climate Summit urges world leaders to back global tax on fossil fuels

Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary

Sara Sharif 'so badly injured her own mother did not recognise her at the mortuary'

Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C

Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

Four Roman-era swords and a javelin head were found during a recent excavation in a cave near the Dead Sea

Four Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel

Two construction workers have been arrested for smashing a hole in the Great Wall of China

Great Wall of China damaged 'irreversibly' after workers smash 'big gap' in ancient landmark to create a shortcut
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer faced off with each other at PMQs

Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released
Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Suspect in explosives attack on Japan’s PM indicted on attempted murder charge

Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visiting a cemetery in Kyiv

Blinken visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine’s bid to push out Russian forces

Feargal Sharkey speaks about his near-death experience

How Britain's filthy rivers left me 24 hours from death by Feargal Sharkey

Grant Shapps was appointed defence secretary last week

New defence secretary Grant Shapps confuses RAF with Royal Navy on second week of job while speaking to LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit