'They Are Polar Opposites': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell on finding love with EastEnders star

Scott Mitchell with Tanya Franks (l) and Barbara Windsor (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has broken his silence on his romance with EastEnders actress Tanya Franks.

Scott and Tanya went public with their romance earlier this summer after meeting through of the fundraising team “Babs’ Army”.

The running group raises money for research into Alzheimer’s, which Barbara was living with until her death in 2020.

Scott, 60, went official with Rainie Cross actress Tanya, 55, on holiday in Greece in July.

Scott founded Babs’ Army after Barbara died peacefully aged 83, after living with Alzheimer’s since 2014 and has gone on to raise millions for Alzheimer's Research UK in the Carry On legend’s name.

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell. Picture: Alamy

"We met the first year that we did the marathon," Scott told This Morning.

"It's a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life."

He added: "Tanya is an incredible lady, but she believes that her personal relationships are not something that she wishes to discuss. I respect that."We did meet through running and we still do run together."

Barbara and Scott were married between 2000 and 2020. The soap legend is best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.