'They Are Polar Opposites': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell on finding love with EastEnders star

11 September 2023, 13:36 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 13:50

Scott Mitchell with Tanya Franks (l) and Barbara Windsor (r)
Scott Mitchell with Tanya Franks (l) and Barbara Windsor (r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has broken his silence on his romance with EastEnders actress Tanya Franks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott and Tanya went public with their romance earlier this summer after meeting through of the fundraising team “Babs’ Army”.

The running group raises money for research into Alzheimer’s, which Barbara was living with until her death in 2020.

Scott, 60, went official with Rainie Cross actress Tanya, 55, on holiday in Greece in July.

Scott founded Babs’ Army after Barbara died peacefully aged 83, after living with Alzheimer’s since 2014 and has gone on to raise millions for Alzheimer's Research UK in the Carry On legend’s name.

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell
Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Life feels really good right now': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders actress

Read More: Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

"We met the first year that we did the marathon," Scott told This Morning.

"It's a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life."

He added: "Tanya is an incredible lady, but she believes that her personal relationships are not something that she wishes to discuss. I respect that."We did meet through running and we still do run together."

Barbara and Scott were married between 2000 and 2020. The soap legend is best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The mother of a girl, 11, attacked by an XL bully has thanked god she survived

Mum of girl, 11, who was attacked by crazed 'Bully XL' in Birmingham 'thanks god' her daughter is alive

A 9/11 memorial event

Bells toll as US marks 22 years since horror of September 11

Exclusive
Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

reland fans are seen ahead of the team's match against Romania on Saturday

Irish female rugby fan kidnapped and gang-raped after watching World Cup match in Bordeaux

Shocking footage shows families fleeing as smoke rises from historic mosque as death toll following quake nears 2,500

Shocking footage shows families fleeing as historic Marrakech mosque burns, with quake death toll nearing 2,500

Joe Biden was interrupted by his press secretary but continued speaking with a muted microphone.

Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff

Keir Starmer responds to horrific dog attack.

'Clearly something needs to change': Keir Starmer calls for action against XL Bully 'devil dogs' after attacks

A child shows distress

Aid teams battle to reach Moroccan quake-hit towns as death toll tops 2,400

Dozens of Wilko shops are shutting across the country

Wilko to disappear from UK high streets as rescue deal collapses - full list of shops to shut from tomorrow

New DNA tests, paired with Levi Bellfield's apparent confession, may prove Michael Stone's innocence.

'I didn't do this': Man convicted of gruesome 1996 hammer double killings pleads innocence, blaming another murderer

XL bullies could be banned

XL bullies explained: How dangerous is the breed, and will it be banned after Birmingham dog attack?

Angel Lynn has spoken her first words in three years

Woman left paralysed after falling from a van during ex-boyfriend's kidnap bid says first word in three years

Geert Wilders

Former Pakistani cricketer sentenced to 12 years over bounty on far-right figure

The Tory parliamentary expert on China accused of spying for Beijing has said he is 'completely innocent'

Tory parliamentary researcher accused of spying for China says he’s 'completely innocent'

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

North Korean train thought to be carrying Kim Jong Un departs for Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blast wreckage

Roadside bombing in north-western Pakistan kills security officer

Two more victims of 9/11 identified

Cutting edge DNA identifies two more victims of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks - the first in two years
10 shops are contributing to a nationwide crackdown on shoplifting.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s Waitrose and Co-op 'will pay police to scan shoplifters' faces' in crackdown
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

21-year-old former soldier Daniel Khalife arrives at court (R) and inset an artist's impression of his court appearance

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife 'escaped from Wandsworth prison strapped under truck with bed sheets,' court hears
Joe Biden

Biden highlights business deals and pays respects to McCain in Vietnam

Thousands of jobs are at risk after a rescue deal for Wilko collapsed

Thousands of jobs at risk as Wilko rescue deal collapses

The searing heat from September is being replaced by cooler weather and downpours

Britain's scorching heatwave leaves as thunderstorms arrive - but London escapes heavy rain
Basic goods are being tagged or locked away as some retailers turn to facial recognition amid widespread shoplifting fears

Everyday goods like butter and coffee locked away in secure cases in stores as shoplifting epidemic bites
Dawn French has described how performing her famous ‘puddle fall’ gag on TV left her in pain for many years

Dawn French reveals how recreating Vicar of Dibley puddle stunt 'left her in pain for years'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit