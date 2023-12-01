Barclays to close 18 more branches as 'shift from high street' continues - is your local affected?

Barclays is closing more branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Barclays is set to close 18 more branches as it continues to shift from the high street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most of the branches will be closing for good in March next year, with one due to shut in December 2024.

Of the sites closing, 13 will be in England, three in Wales and two in Scotland.

It comes after the bank previously announced in November that it would be closing 14 other branches across the UK.

Read more: Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?

Lloyds group also announced that it would be closing 45 branches next year.

The group confirmed that 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four under Bank of Scotland are set to be closed in a move away from high street banking.

NatWest also announced previously that it would be closing a further 19 branches, bringing the total of bank branch closures this year to 623.

Increasing numbers of bank branches have been removed from the high street due to the transition to online and mobile banking.

Full list of Barclays branches closing for good: