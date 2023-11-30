Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?

Lloyds banking group is closing more branches in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lloyds has announced plans to close 45 branches across its group next year - as Labour announced plans to avoid places becoming "bank deserts".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group confirmed that 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four under Bank of Scotland are set to be closed in a move away from high street banking.

NatWest also announced previously that it would be closing a further 19 branches, bringing the total of bank branch closures this year to 623.

Among those closing this year and next will be 276 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches.

Lloyds is set to close most branches throughout March and April 2024.

Read more: Is your local branch affected? Lloyds Banking Group shuts another 45 branches including 22 Halifax and 19 Lloyds

Read more: Growth outlook for UK economy 'worst I've seen in my lifetime', Bank of England Governor declares

It comes as Labour pledged to bring banks back to the high street, guaranteeing access to face-to-face banking in every community.

The party intends to accelerate the roll out of "banking hubs", which will help people deposit and take out cash as well as get support and help with wider banking services.

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: "Labour's plan will bring banking services back to communities who have seen them disappear over recent years, meaning more people across the country will be able to access the services they need closer to home.

"Labour will tackle ghost high streets and ensure that every community has access to high street banking services."

But Tory Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: "Another day, another example of Labour taking the easy way out and just saying what they think people want to hear - without saying how they would pay for it.

"Their sums don't add up: Keir Starmer is claiming Labour can afford to launch new banking hubs, scrap business rates which would cost tens of billions of pounds, borrow £28 billion more every year, cut people's taxes and somehow keep debt falling.

"This is simply not possible - they are not being straight with the public."

Full list of Lloyds Banking Group branches closing down:

Halifax

Barnet - March 12

Ilford - April 15

Barry - March 18

Borehamwood - April 18

Bridgwater - April 23

Dagenham - May 15

Dartford - March 18

Daventry - April 17

Diss - March 20

Dereham - March 14

Herne Bay - April 17

Lymington - March 11

Macclesfield - March 11

Morley - April 16

New Milton - April 23

Orpington - March 12

Penrith - March 19

Spalding April 18

Stafford - April 8

Stamford - March 14

Whitehaven - April 9

Hessle - August 15

Denbigh, Wales - December 4

Bank of Scotland

Bowmore - May 8

Glasgow - March 21

Helensburgh - August 15

Tarbert - April 29

Dunkeld - December 5

Falkland - December 5

Dunoon - December 5

Lloyds