Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?
30 November 2023, 22:34 | Updated: 30 November 2023, 22:47
Lloyds has announced plans to close 45 branches across its group next year - as Labour announced plans to avoid places becoming "bank deserts".
The group confirmed that 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four under Bank of Scotland are set to be closed in a move away from high street banking.
NatWest also announced previously that it would be closing a further 19 branches, bringing the total of bank branch closures this year to 623.
Among those closing this year and next will be 276 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches.
Lloyds is set to close most branches throughout March and April 2024.
It comes as Labour pledged to bring banks back to the high street, guaranteeing access to face-to-face banking in every community.
The party intends to accelerate the roll out of "banking hubs", which will help people deposit and take out cash as well as get support and help with wider banking services.
Rachel Reeves MP, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: "Labour's plan will bring banking services back to communities who have seen them disappear over recent years, meaning more people across the country will be able to access the services they need closer to home.
"Labour will tackle ghost high streets and ensure that every community has access to high street banking services."
But Tory Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: "Another day, another example of Labour taking the easy way out and just saying what they think people want to hear - without saying how they would pay for it.
"Their sums don't add up: Keir Starmer is claiming Labour can afford to launch new banking hubs, scrap business rates which would cost tens of billions of pounds, borrow £28 billion more every year, cut people's taxes and somehow keep debt falling.
"This is simply not possible - they are not being straight with the public."
Full list of Lloyds Banking Group branches closing down:
Halifax
- Barnet - March 12
- Ilford - April 15
- Barry - March 18
- Borehamwood - April 18
- Bridgwater - April 23
- Dagenham - May 15
- Dartford - March 18
- Daventry - April 17
- Diss - March 20
- Dereham - March 14
- Herne Bay - April 17
- Lymington - March 11
- Macclesfield - March 11
- Morley - April 16
- New Milton - April 23
- Orpington - March 12
- Penrith - March 19
- Spalding April 18
- Stafford - April 8
- Stamford - March 14
- Whitehaven - April 9
- Hessle - August 15
- Denbigh, Wales - December 4
Bank of Scotland
- Bowmore - May 8
- Glasgow - March 21
- Helensburgh - August 15
- Tarbert - April 29
- Dunkeld - December 5
- Falkland - December 5
- Dunoon - December 5
Lloyds
- Brackley - March 26
- Penrith - March 19
- Selby - April 3
- West Shotton - March 19
- Rochester - April 4
- Burnham on Sea - November 13
- Putney - April 4
- Ruislip - March 13
- Warminster - November 14
- Willesden Green - March 21
- Whitley Bay - November 13
- Newtown April 3
- Droitwich - November 14
- Rugeley November 14
- Caernarfon - April 3
- Poole - November 13
- Dover - April 11
- Diss - March 20
- Mexborough - April 22
- St Neots - December 6