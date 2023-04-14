'Basic errors' that delayed terrorist’s sentencing make it 'impossible' to tackle court backlogs, say frustrated lawyers

14 April 2023, 16:15 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 16:33

Matthew King was due to be sentenced on Friday
Matthew King was due to be sentenced on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

"Basic errors" that saw a terrorist’s sentencing being delayed are making it "impossible" to tackle court backlogs, according to frustrated lawyers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Convicted terrorist Matthew King, 19, was supposed to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday morning, after pleading guilty to plotting a terrorist act in east London.

But staff at HMP Wandsworth, where he is being held, failed to arrange transport to get him to the Central Criminal Court, meaning his sentencing had to be rescheduled.

It will now take place on Friday 12 May – a month after the initial fixed date.

The Prisons Service apologised for the administrative error, which they described as being rare.

Lawyers have told LBC, though, that small issues, like failing to arrange transport, are causing big problems when it comes to getting cases through court.

Read more: Cannabis-smoking parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of their baby - days after he was placed back in their care

Read more: Ex-Everton player to face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

Tony Wyatt is a criminal barrister in London and says three times in the past year he’s gone to court to find there hasn’t been a prosecutor available to proceed with a court hearing.

While on other occasions he says there’s been a lack of judges, defendants haven’t been transported from prison in time for hearings or technology has failed to work properly, meaning last minute cancellations are becoming commonplace.

He said: “The backlog can’t be tackled in its current form until the government does something about this. Just last week a lot of noise was being made about making sure prisoners are in the dock when they’re sentenced – they should be in there looking the victims’ families in the eye when they’re sentenced.

“They’re looking at things that are maybe three or four steps down the line. In terms of importance.

“Maybe make sure that defendant is brought to court first, before you talk about dragging them up, so that there can actually be a hearing.”

Delays to hearings don’t only have an impact on those particular cases, though, as lawyers and charities have pointed out.

Every time a hearing has to be rescheduled, it’s another date that a different case in the tens of thousands being held in the backlog can’t be heard in that courtroom.

Jude Lanchin, a criminal defence solicitor at Bindmans, told LBC the constant run of problems she faces with courts is ‘driving her mad’.

She said: “It’s technology, transportation, communication – even the heating breaking saw a trial we were at being abandoned over the Winter. It’s a system that is drastically under-resourced.

“It’s extremely frustrating because I, as a solicitor, pride myself in being very organised and on top of my cases, but you are thwarted at every stage by various other parties who are simply not doing what they need to do to move forward.
“A lot of my clients are people who’ve never been involved in the criminal justice system before and they are completely stunned by the inefficiency of it.
“These problems are preventing the backlog from being reduced because it’s being held up at both ends.”

On Thursday, the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted to say that good progress is being made in reducing the backlog of cases in England and Wales.

He said: “Recruiting more judges, and keeping Nightingale Courts open to increase capacity, is helping speed up the system so victims get the justice they deserve quicker.”

But the Victim Support charity says some people are still waiting years to have their case heard in court – and even then, they’re still facing last minute cancellations.

Alex Mayes, from the group, said: “If you think about the preparation that goes into going to court, emotionally, mentally, practically, to relive that experience to potentially run into the defendant and their supporters.

"To go through all that only to be find out that the carpet has been ripped away from under your feet and to be told to come back again in six months – however long it is – it has a real impact on victims and it’s something unfortunately we’re seeing increasingly often."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katie Price has said she is "over the moon" that eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty over the messages

Katie Price 'over the moon' Met officers found guilty of gross misconduct over Harvey messages as two of them sacked

Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

Breaking
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

Nurses to stage fresh wave of strikes after rejecting Government's 5% pay offer

A student who threw eggs at King Charles during a walkabout in York has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Student who hurled 'at least five' eggs at Charles during York walkabout found guilty of threatening behaviour

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces resist ‘re-energised’ Russian assault on Bakhmut

Keith Bettison was sentenced to 14 years for the murder of his wife, and nine concurrent years for six counts of sexual assault.

London bus driver who strangled wife exposed as paedophile during murder investigation

The Government wants to make the process to convert bases into migrant camps easier

Govt wants to give itself permission to turn bases into migrant camps 'without consulting locals and councils'

Leaked Documents

Guardsman accused over records leak to appear in court

Hands-free driving is being introduced on UK motorways

Ford launches hands-free driving on motorways as UK becomes first European country to greenlight system

An OnlyFans model who was taking scantily clad pictures in a cave had to be rescued by lifeguards after being trapped when the tide came in.

OnlyFans model taking scantily clad pics in cave has to be rescued by RNLI after tide comes in

The government has spent £2bn in asylum costs in the last year.

Government spent £2bn on asylum costs in year since Rwanda deal was struck

The player previously was at Everton

Ex-Everton player to face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

The baby was burnt and beaten.

Cannabis-smoking parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of their baby - days after he was placed back in their care

Submarine base

Russia’s Pacific fleet put on high alert for snap drills

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million

Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million
The fan died after being hit at Ghent's station

West Ham fan dies after being hit by train in Belgium after Europa Conference League tie

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory Stewart could return to politics

Rory Stewart to run for London mayor? Former MP hints at political comeback

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
The Drake and Josh star said he left his phone in the car

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell laughs off missing person report: 'This is what happens when you leave your phone in a car'
The search for the missing hiker found a body

Heartbreaking tribute from daughter after body found in search for woman, 56, who vanished while walking dog
Yemen

Exchange of prisoners in Yemen’s long-running war has begun, Red Cross says

Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby was found dead at recycling centre

Woman arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after newborn baby girl is found dead at Somerset recycling centre
Australia Cyclone

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s north-west coast

There are calls for a British rat tsar

Calls for 'rat tsars' across Britain after New York appoints 'somewhat bloodthirsty' official
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'
Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit