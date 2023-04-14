Breaking News

Ex-Everton player to face no further action after being arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

14 April 2023, 13:26

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A former Everton player will not be charged after they were arrested on suspicion of child sex offences in 2021.

The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

But in a statement on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said prosecutors will not take the two-year-old case on.

"The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors," the force said.

"Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond."

Updates to follow

