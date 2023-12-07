BBC TV licence fee 'to rise by more than £10' as Rishi Sunak warns it to 'be realistic' about charge in cost of living crisis

7 December 2023, 05:26

The licence fee is due to go up by more than £10
The licence fee is due to go up by more than £10. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits will need to fork out more than a tenner extra on their TV licence fee - despite the BBC failing to get the full rise it wanted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The controversial charge will go up by more than £10 as Rishi Sunak told MPs the corporation needed to be "realistic" in the cost of living crisis.

The BBC had wanted to add almost £15 to the £159 fee but ministers argued it should only rise in line with the 6.7% inflation rate recorded in September.

A BBC source told The Sun: "We know many households are hard-pressed, which is why the licence fee has been frozen for a couple of years.

"But we would argue we offer great value for money with shows and content loved by millions."

Read more: Sunak says licence fee may not rise with inflation as he urges more cuts must be made

The corporation has lost 500,000 licence fee payers as it blames competition from the likes of Netflix.

That has led to a drop from £3.8bn in funding to £3.74bn.

And most recently it has provoked contempt after refusing to brand Hamas as terrorists after its gunmen rampaged over southern Israel, massacring innocent people and kidnapping hundreds.

Mr Sunak had argued the BBC needed to "be realistic" about what viewers are prepared to pay as their wallets were squeezed by inflation.

"The BBC, like any other organisation that serves the public, should be looking to do that and cut its cloth appropriately," he said previously.

"I think going forward... the BBC should be realistic about what it can expect people to pay at a time like this.

"That, I think is the right approach."

Meanwhile, the government has announced its preference for a new chairman, the veteran TV boss Dr Samir Shah.

The last chairman, Richard Sharp, quit after he failed to declare his connection to an £800,000 loan made to Boris Johnson.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

YE Top Photos Mideast 2023

UN chief uses rare power to warn of impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Three people killed and gunman dead in university attack in Las Vegas

Sunak faces a revolt over his attempts to get flights to Rwanda off the ground

Tories in turmoil as Rishi faces Rwanda revolt after Robert Jenrick quits over 'doomed' bill

Mexico Bullfighting

Mexico’s Supreme Court lifts 2022 ban on bullfighting

Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Gunman dead and at least three injured in shooting at university in Las Vegas

Wonka and Star Wars were filmed in rural England

From Wonka to Star Wars: All the 'Hollywood' movies filmed in rural England - did your hometown make the list?

France Attack

Man accused of Paris attacks handed terror-linked charges

Rishi Sunak has accused his former immigration minister of 'fundamentally misunderstanding' the new Rwanda bill

Sunak accuses Jenrick of 'fundamentally misunderstanding' the law after immigration minister quits over Rwanda bill

Obit Juanita Castro

Juanita Castro, anti-communist sister of Fidel and Raul, dies aged 90

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an active shooter

At least three killed after Las Vegas university campus shooting as police say suspect dead

Disgraced ex-Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales

Former Spanish FA chairman Luis Rubiales accused of 'inappropriately touching' England players

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco writes down £25bn as it moves away from cigarettes

Alliance National say the crackers will still make a sound from "the audible crack of cardboard".

Silent night?: Christmas crackers to lose their 'crack' in bid to help the environment

McDonald’s

McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years

Guede is being investigated on charges of personal injury, ill-treatment and violence.

Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robert Jenrick has resigned as immigration minister.

Robert Jenrick quits as immigration minister over new Rwanda bill, Home Office minister tells LBC
Zimabbwe Jobs Fair Stampede

Chaos at jobs fair in Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work

Saudi Arabia Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Boris Johnson gives evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry

Apologies, missing messages and describing Covid as bulls**t: What we learned from Boris Johnson's Inquiry evidence
A man will appear in Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with attempted murder.

Man charged with attempted murder after heavily pregnant woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan

James Cleverly has said the bill will not be compatible with the ECHR.

James Cleverly says new Rwanda bill 'not compatible' with ECHR - as Sunak's emergency legislation published
.

Teen killer jailed for life after stabbing 18-year-old 'peacemaker' to death

.In response to the verdict, Roggero said it "a victory for criminality and delinquency".

'A victory for criminality': Italian jeweller who shot dead two robbers given 'shameful' 17-year prison sentence
Footage showed the fire engulf two market stalls.

Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

Suella Braverman said the Tories face 'electoral oblivion'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit