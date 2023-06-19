Pop star Bebe Rexha injured after being struck in the head by phone thrown from crowd during gig

Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Singer Bebe Rexha has been hit by a phone hurled from the audience, with fans left astonished after the performer recoiled in pain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 33-year-old was playing at Sunday at the Rooftop at Pier 17 when she was struck in the face.

Footage captured the moment the phone hit her square on the head, leaving the singer to turn around before falling to her knees and facing backstage.

Rexha's gig was part of her Best F'n Night of My Life tour. She is best known for hits including I'm Good with David Guetta.

Read more: ITV 'refusing to pay for costly private therapy for Phillip Schofield's former lover', as This Morning row rumbles on

One fan wrote: "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.

"We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok."

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Another said: "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

Social media footage showed a man being approached by staff who remonstrate with him. He puts his hand up and smiles, while social media users suggested security were looking for the person who threw the phone.

Rexha has not commented.