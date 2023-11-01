Bedbug infestation forces evacuation and closure of west London library

By Asher McShane

A bedbug infestation was discovered in the furniture of a west London library - forcing it to be evacuated.

People hoping to borrow books from Ealing Central Library were met with locked doors on Tuesday and a sign warning of a ‘pest infestation’.

The notice on the doors read: “Due to a pest infestation, we have temporarily removed soft furnishings from public use. These seats are currently being treated with pest control chemicals.

“These chemicals will be applied while the library is closed and are safe for children and adults. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Ealing Central library is closed today for essential maintenance work. Normal service is expected to resume on Thursday 2nd November. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Ealing Libraries (@EalingLibs) October 31, 2023

Ealing Council confirmed there had been a bedbug outbreak at the library. The bugs were spotted last Tuesday and the library was shut that day.

A social media post said the library was also closed last Thursday for ‘essential maintenance.’

The library was re-opened last Wednesday evening for a book launch, but people were forced to evacuate on Monday after more bedbugs were spotted.

It will be closed until Thursday.

“Ealing Central library is closed today for essential maintenance work. Normal service is expected to resume on Thursday 2nd November. Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” a statement on social media says.

One person posted on the local Ealing Facebook group saying: “The library has reopened but I wouldn’t recommend taking any books out as the bugs may be in the books and once they get into your house they will spread like vermin.”

A council spokesman said: “Despite the treatments being safe, the council has decided to temporarily close the library to avoid concerns that library users and library staff might be having.”