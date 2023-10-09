Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter's leg

9 October 2023, 13:48 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 13:52

TfL said it would "monitor" its network and continue "rigorous and thorough cleaning measures".
TfL said it would "monitor" its network and continue "rigorous and thorough cleaning measures". Picture: Alamy, TikTok
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A bedbug appears to be crawling on a passenger's leg on the London Underground in a viral TikTok video, coming after TfL assured that it was not aware of any outbreaks in the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The short video, viewed over 1.6 million times, comes as a bedbug epidemic panics Paris and also countries such as Algeria and Britain.

As bedbug panic comes to Britain, TfL has issued a statement to assure London’s tube commuters that it was "not aware of any outbreaks in London."

However, it seems that the Parisian bedbug invasion may have started to affect Londoners.

TikTok user @Lassogold was commuting on the Victoria Line when he filmed the creature crawling on his leg and said: "It’s true, they’re thriving".

The jewellery business owner captioned the video, begging TfL to "sort it out", but also joked that the addition of the bedbug had given him a "great deal on the Eurostar" and wondered if he could take the critter home.

Eurostar said its trains, connecting London and Paris, will be disinfected if there is the "slightest doubt" of infestation.

An expert had warned that the Parisian bedbugs could travel to London.

When asked whether the infestation could survive a journey to London, an expert from Bed Bugs Ltd told The Independent: "Easily, yes, without a shadow of a doubt. I have known people who go on day trips to Paris, not even staying in hotels or other high-risk activities, and come back with them. Paris has been a popular link for the last six years."

The bedbug is implied to have been spotted on the Victoria Line.
The bedbug is implied to have been spotted on the Victoria Line. Picture: TikTok

TfL's statement issued earlier this week said: "We are not aware of any outbreaks in London, but we will monitor our network and continue our rigorous and thorough cleaning measures, which have been proven to maintain cleanliness both inside and outside our trains.

"We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment on the Tube for our customers and staff, and we would like to reassure our customers that we continue to maintain our already high standards of cleanliness so our staff and customers can use the network safely and with confidence."

Earlier this week, the French government held an emergency meeting to discuss the bedbug infestation.

Read more: Parisian bedbug infestation ‘could come to London' as Paris deputy mayor warns infestation is 'widespread'

Read more: French government hold emergency meeting as bedbug infestation fears spread to Algeria

In the meeting, ministers claimed that the bedbug issue had been overstated.

Cases on Paris' buses and Metro system have been examined, where 37 were found to be false, and viral social media clips showing the tiny pests burrowing in a train seat were questioned.

France's Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, called the meeting on Friday afternoon to address the bedbug crisis.

She and Clement Beaune, the Transport Minister, met this week to create a monitoring and disinfection plan.

There is still a major concern as the capital prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

During the National Assembly earlier this week, one opposition MP took out a vial of bedbugs while demanding action.

A vial of bedbugs was presented at the National Assembly.
A vial of bedbugs was presented at the National Assembly. Picture: Alamy

Algeria has also started to implement preventative measures, as both countries have multiple connected flights.

Official figures suggest that one in 10 flat residents have experienced bedbugs in the last five years.

Despite these figures, a rise in bedbugs is something that tends to occur every late summer - due to people returning from holidays throughout the summer months and picking up the insects in their luggage.

How do I know if a bedbug has bitten me?

Bedbug bites appear red or purple on the skin and may bleed.

On surfaces, they are brown or red, with the former colour indicating that the bug has defecated, according to NHS guidelines.

It is important to not scratch bedbug bites.
It is important to not scratch bedbug bites. Picture: Getty

How to treat bedbug bites?

Bedbug bites normally clear on their own but may also need additional treatment in some cases.

A cool, clean, damp cloth on the affected area can help with swelling and itching.

It is vital not to scratch the bite, as this can lead to potential infection.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Army veteran Richard Day talks to Tokai University professor Yukihiro Torikai

British Army veteran who fought against Japan visits Tokyo’s national cemetery

Archaeologists have found a hoard of coins that may have belonged to a clan leader killed in the Glencoe massacre

Coins 'belonging to Scottish Highland clan chief murdered in Glencoe massacre' found underneath a fireplace

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Israel vows complete siege of Gaza amid wave of strikes after incursion by Hamas

Nathanel Young was killed and Jake Marlowe is missing. (Inset) Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from

More than ten Brits feared dead or missing in Israel as rocket attacks continue

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

From talking ban to food 'rules': Inside Kanye West's unconventional marriage to Bianca Censori

Rachel Reeves has Labour wants to "rebuild Britain”

Rachel Reeves pledges to 'rebuild Britain' and is backed by Mark Carney in Labour conference speech

The band have filed a competing claim against their former manager.

Coldplay hits back: Band launches £14m counterclaim against ex-manager after he sued for £10m in 'unpaid wages'

Hundreds of drug dealers have been jailed

'Curtains were twitching': Drug kingpins hiding in plain sight in wealthy neighbourhoods jailed in huge police swoop

Professor Claudia Goldin

US professor Claudia Goldin wins Nobel economics prize for gender pay gap work

Jimmy Savile whose life is dramatised in the BBC drama The Reckoning

Who was Jimmy Savile? What were his crimes and how did they come to light?

Israeli soldiers on a tank near the Gaza border

Israeli minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza as death toll nears 1,200

Ministers are expected to unveil a radical overhaul of the sick note system

Ministers set to 'unveil major overhaul of sick note system' in bid to get more people back to work

Passengers at Hong Kong airport

Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.

What is Hamas and why is it in conflict with Israel? Key questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets (top right and bottom right). Main image shows a child being rescued after a rocket strike in Israel

Siege of Gaza: Israel stops food, fuel and electricity entering disputed territory after Hamas attacks

Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from since the attack

Missing Brit and partner pictured having fun just before brutal Hamas attack - as family told they are dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London

Kosher restaurant in Golders Green vandalised as Met police step up patrols in London

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Israel intensifies Gaza battles to repel Hamas, with more than 1,100 dead so far

Terrified revellers hiding and sending messages to loved ones as Hamas gunmen attack Israeli festivalgoers

Final messages to loved ones: Chilling video shows terrified Israeli's hiding while Hamas gunmen stalked festival
Rescuers search for earthquake victims

Taliban chiefs visit Afghan villages hit by quake that killed at least 2,000

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror Top Gear crash occurred at just '22mph'

The United States has sent an aircraft carrier, planes and warships to the Middle East to support Israel

More than 1,100 dead as Iran denies helping plan Hamas attack and US sends warships and planes to Israel
Top scientist Kirsty Smitten who has died from cancer

Pioneering scientist who created new class of antibiotics that could save millions of lives dies of cancer aged just 29
A vehicle in the debris of damaged houses

Indian rescue helicopters fly to Himalayan area where floods killed at least 52

Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets. Bottom right - bodies piled up after Hamas massacred revellers at a peace festival

'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history
British Airways evacuated passengers from a plane at Heathrow after four people fell ill from unknown 'fumes'

British Airways evacuates passengers from plane at Heathrow after four taken ill from unknown 'fumes'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit