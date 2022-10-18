Burger King, Pizza Hut and KFC face food shortages as suppliers threaten strikes

Availability of beer and fast food could both be affected by strike action. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Hospitality venues including pubs and fast food restaurants could see issues with availability of some products due to strike threats at several key distributers.

Outlets including Burger King, KFC and Pizza Hut could see disruption after the GMB union launched a strike vote among members at Best Food Logistics.

The firm also provides restaurants, including Zizzi and Wagamama, with fresh produce.

The GMB union said over 90 per cent of its staff had rejected a pay rise of 6 per cent, saying it amounted to a pay cut because of the rate of inflation.

The Unite union then announced a five-day strike at logistics firm GXO.

It said 1,000 members would walk out on Halloween because of a dispute over pay.

Strikes by delivery drivers would affect the supply of beer from major breweries to pubs and venues.

Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Sheperd Neame are among the breweries whose deliveries would be affected, with the union claiming 40 per cent of beer deliveries would be affected.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said companies were "making incredibly healthy profits... while leaving these workers crushed by the cost of living:.

"These workers bust a gut to deliver fresh, just in time food to some of the biggest names in the business," she said.

"Best Food's parent companies Booker and Tesco are making incredibly healthy profits and paying large dividends, while leaving these workers crushed by cost of living.

"Now some of their biggest clients may well be left short this Christmas because they won't meet GMB's reasonable request for a pay deal that protects our members through this year and into next with a genuine cost of living increase."

Logistics firms are the latest in a line of organisations to be hit by strikes as pay struggles to keep up with the soaring cost of living.

High gas prices are driving up energy bills, which, coupled with rocketing inflation and high interest rates, leaves more and more Brits having to tighten their belts.

Many are looking to their wages to bridge the ever-increasing gap between income and outcome - but at a time when firms say they are struggling too, securing pay rises in line with inflation is not easy.

Railways, the postal service, ferry ports and the NHS are among those that have seen - or could see - strikes, with staff walkouts crippling trains over the summer and industrial action planned at Royal Mail in the run-up to Christmas.

Two weeks ago Prime Minister Liz Truss named unions as part of her 'anti-growth coalition', claiming they were holding back the UK along with opposition parties and environmental protesters.

But RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said strikes were needed to stop staff being treated "appallingly".

"This strike action is the culmination of months of neglect and a strong response to the arrogance bosses have shown," he said of industrial action planned this Saturday.