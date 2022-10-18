Brits face crippling £5k energy bills after Hunt rips up mini-Budget and u-turns on energy price guarantee

18 October 2022, 09:22

Bills could soar to £5,000.
Bills could soar to £5,000. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits could face energy bills of up to £5,000 from April after Jeremy Hunt ripped up Liz Truss' mini-Budget in a bid to get markets back on track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new Chancellor said the energy price guarantee - which limits average energy bills to £2,500 - would come to an end in April, despite initially being planned to last two years.

Support will instead be targeted at the vulnerable, meaning crippling energy bills could almost double for most families.

A Treasury-led review will take place "whilst ensuring enough support for those in need", Mr Hunt said.

A price cap for April is still yet to be set by energy regulator Ofgem, but consultancy Auxilione has forecast that average bills could hit £5,078.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets predicted £4,684 a year.

Read more: No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget

Read more: Liz Truss says sorry for going 'too far, too fast' and vows to fight the next general election as Tory leader

It comes after National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew warned that there could be three-hour blackouts between 4pm to 7pm throughout winter.

He said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying that they would only occur on "really, really cold days" during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.

Speaking at the Financial Times's Energy Transition Summit he said: "In the context of the terrible things that are going on in the Ukraine and the consequences of that [it was] right that we set out what some of the potential risks could be."

A government spokesperson said: "The UK has a secure and diverse energy system.

"To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply and National Grid, working alongside energy suppliers and Ofgem, will launch a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times."

Mr Hunt announced on Monday that he would be U-turning £32 billion worth of tax cuts in a bid to get the markets back on track.

It included the 1p cut to basic rate of income tax, which has been shelved "indefinitely".

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the changes were not enough to balance the books in the medium term, with the Chancellor expected to announce more tax rises and spending cuts as part of his fiscal statement at the end of the month.

He warned that the government was being forced to make "eye-wateringly difficult" decisions.

A further windfall tax on oil and gas companies is among the changes expected, it is understood.

Following the initial announcement, by previous Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, UK markets faced financial turmoil, with the pound plummeting to a 37-year low.

Ms Truss admitted on Monday evening that she had gone "too far and too fast" and apologised to the British public for the policies that have wreaked havoc in the British economy.

"First of all, I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made," the PM told the BBC.

"I wanted to act, to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast.

"I have acknowledged that. I have put in place a new Chancellor with a new strategy to restore economic stability.

"Now what I am focused on is delivering for the public."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles and drones

New look Asda Express

Asda enters convenience store war: Supermarket announces 30 new 'Express' shops

The headteacher said the national anthem should be taught even if children are uncomfortable

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children national anthem', says Britain's strictest head

The tragedy happened in Dovey Street, Birmingham

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after three-week-old baby dies in Birmingham

Liz Truss has vowed to fight the next general election as leader of the Tories

Liz Truss faces Cabinet colleagues after saying sorry for going 'too far, too fast' with mini-Budget

Hussain Chaudhry and his father speaking to LBC

'Mum, it's my neck': Father reveals desperate last words of law student stabbed to death over designer coats

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

The law will be tightened to stop UK pilot veterans from unwittingly training Chinese airmen

'We'll tighten law to stop UK pilots training Chinese air crews to defeat Western fighter jets', minister tells LBC

Harry and Meghan's documentary has been delayed because of a row over Netflix's The Crown

Meghan and Harry's 'fly-on-the-wall' Netflix documentary 'delayed because of backlash over The Crown'

Australia Singapore

Australia reverses decision to recognise west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Russia Warplane Crash

13 dead after Russian warplane crashes into apartment block

A serving Met police officer has been charged with possessing indecent images of children (file photo)

Serving Met officer charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident

Family of man who died after being tasered by police set to take legal action against watchdog

Just Stop Oil protesters caused more havoc on Tuesday

Eco-mob cause London chaos: Protesters block A4 as commuters face seven mile queues in Dartford

Malcolm Needs has been struck off a role in transfusion medicine

Scientist struck off after posting 'only women have a cervix' online and referring to women as 'bra burners'

Stockton Police chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee

Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss has vowed to fight the next general election as leader of the Tories

Liz Truss says sorry for going 'too far, too fast' and vows to fight the next general election as Tory leader
Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes

Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002

Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56

British people could face energy rationing this winter, experts have warned

Brits could be left shivering and in the dark this winter in worst-case scenario, warn energy experts
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims

A microwave was thrown at a car in Lincolnshire

Police hunting for yobs on moped who threw microwave at moving car near cemetery

Breaking News

Liz Truss finally 'says sorry for mistakes' - to Conservative MPs

Five Tory MPs have called for Liz Truss to quit

Five Conservative MPs publicly calling for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister

It is 'desperately sad' that Graham Norton has been 'forced off' Twitter, a trans activist has said

'Desperately sad' that Graham Norton was 'forced off' Twitter after comments supporting trans people, says UK's first trans newsreader

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit