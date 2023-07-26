Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

Former PM John Howard says being colonised by Britain was 'luckiest thing' for Australia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Australia's second-longest serving Prime Minister John Howard said colonisation was "the luckiest thing that happened" to the country.

His controversial remarks were made in relation to a historic referendum which will change Australia's constitution to give First Nations peoples a greater say over the laws and policies that affect them.

Conservative John Howard, who led Australia from 1996 until 2007, told The Australian that colonisation was "inevitable."

He said: "I do hold the view that the luckiest thing that happened to this country was being colonised by the British.

"Not that they were perfect by any means, but they were infinitely more successful and beneficent colonisers than other European countries."

Supporters hold placards during a Yes 23 community event in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture: Alamy

He also predicted that the Voice to Parliament initiative would fail to pass, leaving a "new cockpit of conflict" over "how to help Indigenous people" in its wake.

The Voice vote, Australia's first referendum since 1999, was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the start of 2023.

If passed, its supporters say it will lead to better outcomes for Australia's First Nations people, who face lower life expectancy, and disproportionately poorer health and education outcomes than White Australians.

But those against it argue - among other things - that the Voice is a largely symbolic gesture which will fail to enact reform, while also undermining Australia's existing government structures.

