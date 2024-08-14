Emergency declared in second Russian region as Ukraine's surprise attack continues with missile and drone onslaught

14 August 2024, 09:52

Russia is scrambling to evacuate and defend its border regions after the surprise Ukrainian attack
Russia is scrambling to evacuate and defend its border regions after the surprise Ukrainian attack. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A second Russian border region has declared a state of emergency, as Ukrainian troops continued their advance through the countryside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The situation in the Belgorod region, directly to the south of the Kursk region where Ukrainian troops pushed into Russia over a week ago is "extremely difficult and tense", its governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that the Ukrainian army had killed and wounded civilians, and destroyed buildings in the Belgorod region. No reports have been confirmed of Ukrainian ground troops in the Belgorod region itself.

The progress of the Ukrainian army is disputed, with Kyiv saying it continues to advance, while Russia claims to have halted the opposition troops.

Ukraine claims that it controls 74 settlements after crossing over the border into the Kursk region, with around 1,000 square kilometres (386 square miles) now occupied.

Officials said that the army had made gains of 1-3 kilometres over the past 24 hours, with troops now around 30km inside Russia.

Read more: Ukraine not interested in occupying Russian territory after incursion, Kyiv says

Read more: Ukraine is 'bringing war home to Russia,' Zelenskyy says after troops gain '1,000 square kilometres of ground'

Soldiers and policemen stand guard on a road in Belgorod
Soldiers and policemen stand guard on a road in Belgorod. Picture: Alamy

Analysis by Russian opposition news outlet Meduza suggests that Ukrainian troops are now moving north and west from the town of Sudzha, the first significant town they encountered after crossing the border.

But they said they have not yet succeeded in taking control of the road from Sudzha to Kursk, the regional capital 77 miles away, which has a population of over 400,000.

Russia denied reports of a continued Ukrainian advance, with Major General Apti Alaudinov saying that Ukraine's troops had been halted and several villages around 28km (17 miles) from the border had repelled them. Alaudinov also denied that Ukrainian troops control Sudzha.

Moscow said that Kyiv had lost as many as 420 troops in the past 24 hours, out of a total of up to 2,030 since the incursion began.

People evacuated from a fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces queue to receive humanitarian aid at a distribution centre in Kursk
People evacuated from a fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces queue to receive humanitarian aid at a distribution centre in Kursk. Picture: Alamy

Russia also claimed that Ukraine had lost 55 armoured vehicles in the past day and three tanks, out of 35 over the past week. These claims have not been independently verified.

Russian officials said their forces shot down 117 Ukrainian drones overnight, as well as four missiles. They said these were targeting regions deep within its territory, such as Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod, as well as Kursk and Belgorod. Some local outlets reported that aerodromes in these regions had been targeted.

A Ukrainian military vehicle drives from the direction of the border with Russia carrying blindfolded men in Russian military uniforms
A Ukrainian military vehicle drives from the direction of the border with Russia carrying blindfolded men in Russian military uniforms. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Despite difficult and intense battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region, and our state's 'exchange fund' is growing. Seventy-four settlements are under Ukrainian control."

Ukraine has said it launched the cross-border operation on August 6 with the aim of protecting Ukrainian land from long-range strikes launched from the Kursk region, rather than permanently occupying Russian territory.

But it appears for now that the Russian defence of Kursk is being carried out by local units, rather than soldiers already in Ukraine.

A group of parents of conscripts have said they were told their offspring were being deployed to Kursk, and Lithuania's defence minister Laurynas Kasciunas claimed that Russia was moving troops from Kaliningrad, its exclave region on the Baltic, to Kursk.

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 13, 2024,
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 13, 2024,. Picture: Getty

The incursion has had a noticeable impact on local people, with images of damaged buildings, and reports of mass evacuations.

Around 121,000 people have been moved from the Kursk region with another 59,000 told to leave.

Some 11,000 people were also evacuated from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district in Russia's Belgorod region with just 500 residents remaining.

The governor of the Kursk region said: "I'll tell it straight: the crisis has not yet been overcome".

Heorhii Tykhyi said: "Ukraine is not interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region"
Heorhii Tykhyi said: "Ukraine is not interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region". Picture: Alamy

Heorhii Tykhyi, a Ukrainian official, said that Russia had launched more than 2,000 strikes from the Kursk region in recent months using anti-aircraft missiles, barrel artillery, mortars, drones, 255 glide bombs and more than 100 missiles.

He said "the purpose of this operation is to preserve the lives of our children, to protect the territory of Ukraine from Russian strikes".

Ukraine's Western partners have said the country has the right to defend itself, including by attacking across the border.

Mr Zelenskyy said earlier: "Russia brought war to others, now it’s coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladmir Putin has vowed to "kick the enemy out of our territory" and said the incursion would not distract from Russia's own war aims in Ukraine, which it invaded two and a half years ago.

In public, US president Joe Biden has only said the incursion "creates a real dilemma" for Putin.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Matthew Savill, military sciences director at the Royal United Services Institute, said Russia has been "severely embarrassed".

"The loss of territory and evacuation of civilians will play poorly back in Russia as evidence they 'can't defend themselves'," he added.

Putin has said the Kursk offensive appeared to reflect Kyiv's attempt to gain a better negotiating position in possible future talks to end the war.

A plate with sign 'Kursk 108 km' is seen on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A plate with sign 'Kursk 108 km' is seen on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy

"It's obvious that the enemy will keep trying to destabilise the situation in the border zone to try to destabilise the domestic political situation in our country," he added.

Putin said Ukraine had failed in its aim to destabilise Russia though and that Moscow's military must "dislodge" Ukrainian troops from border regions.

He previously described the move by Kyiv as a "large-scale provocation" that involved the "indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses and ambulances."

One of Putin’s governors accused Ukraine of chemical weapon use during the invasion - though it is unclear if he has provided any evidence.

Both countries have accused one another and reported allegations of use of chemical weapons during the war.

Zelenskyy spoke on the invasion for the first time over the weekend, saying that Russia deserved a "fair" response following its launch of nearly 2,000 cross-border strikes at Ukraine's Sumy region in recent months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Second Russian border region declares emergency as Ukraine continues incursion

Work-related stress can double the risk of a potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, according to a new study

Stress at work can double risk of potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, study finds

An ambulance arriving at Portlaoise Prison as ten prisoners are being treated for suspected overdoses

Ten prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdose at men's maximum security jail

Afghan soldiers want to serve in the British Army.

Elite soldiers driving for Deliveroo: Afghan soldiers blocked from joining British Army they fought alongside

Katy Perry is facing an investigation over the music video for her latest single

Katy Perry faces investigation over music video filmed on protected sand dunes in Spain

New Zealand Meth Candy

Drugs in sweet wrappers handed out in New Zealand food parcels

A large group of seated Afghan men

Taliban celebrate three years in power with parade at former US air base

A woman carries her belongings on her head

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Exclusive
Mel Stride said there was fraud throughout the benefits system

'There's fraud throughout the benefits system' says Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride

The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event

Liz Truss storms off stage after activists drop lettuce banner during speech

Imane Khelif at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics has filed a legal complaint

Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row

Swimmers on beach at Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia.

The secret to living a longer and more healthy life? Just move to Australia

Exclusive
Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient

Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient in privatised rehabilitation centre

File photo dated 14/12/23 of the Bank of England in the City of London.

Inflation rises to 2.2% in first increase of 2024, taking rate back above Bank of England target

People are being urged to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network

Canal water being tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands 'kills dozens of fish'

Holly Rouse-Sweeney has been jailed

Maths tutor jailed for sexually abusing 'vulnerable teenage boy' after mother found WhatsApp messages on his phone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Kishida

Japan’s Fumio Kishida announces he will not run for prime ministerial relection

Attacks on women and girls on trains have risen sharply

Violent attacks on women and girls on trains 'rise by more than 50% in two years'

Russia is scrambling to defend the Kursk region

Ukraine says advancing troops 'take 15 square miles in a day', as Kremlin claims army has been halted
Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Maui judge bars insurers from going after fire victims after settlement reached

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Three-month-old girl is only surviving member of family after airstrike

Nearly 10 million Brits are out of work but not looking for a job

PM under mounting pressure to deal with worklessness crisis - as it's revealed nearly 10 million Brits are out of work
Sir Keir was one of three European leaders demanding that Iran refrain from any retaliatory attacks

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down from threat to attack Israel

Freddie Flintoff has spoken out about his injuries from the Top Gear crash

'I'm really struggling and I need help': Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear crash injuries revealed
Air Force members load the remains of plane crash victims into a plane to transport them to their families in Cascavel where the August 9 flight originated, at an Air Force base in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s air force flies remains of three plane crash victims to families

Scarlett Wactor, the mother of late actor Johnny Wactor, speaks during a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall

Family of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit