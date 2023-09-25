Teenager charged with four-month-old boy's murder as mother accused of child cruelty

Elijah went into cardiac arrest on Acorn Drive in Belper. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

The teenage ex-partner of a mother has been charged with her baby son's murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carl Alesbrook, 18, of Matlock in Derbyshire, has been charged over the death of four-month-old Elijah.

The boy's mother, India Shemwell, 22, who he was in a relationship with at the time of the boy's death, is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police were called to Acorn Drive in Belper late on January 2 2022 to reports of a baby in cardiac arrest.

Read more: Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant

Elijah was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Alesbrook and Shemwell were both charged on Monday. Alesbrook is accused of murder and causing grievous bodily harm against the boy between November 2021 and January 2022.

Shemwell, of Derby, is charged with cruelty to a person aged under 16. She has been released on police bail while Alesbrook is in custody.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday.