Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' after home attacked by knife-wielding chef

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were reportedly left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding former chef at a luxury Mayfair hotel attacked and damaged their north London home. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family "were left fearing for their lives" when a knife-wielding chef attacked their north London home.

Mr Cumberbatch, 46, was in the house with his wife Sophie Hunter, 45, and their three young children when 35-year-old Jack Bissell kicked through the front garden's iron gate, and screamed abuse, shouting: “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down”, a court was told.

Bissell, who had formerly been a chef de partie at the five-star Beaumont Hotel for two periods between 2017 and 2020, then pulled up a plant, and threw it at the garden wall, before spitting at the intercom and prising it loose with a fish knife, the court heard.

He fled from the scene but was arrested after DNA evidence was found on intercom, the Daily Mail reports.

A source close to the Cumberbatch family told the outlet: “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them," adding: “Luckily it never went that far.

"Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.

"The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend Marvel's "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" New York Screening at The Gallery at 30 Rock on May 05, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Bissell admitted criminal damage at Wood Green Crown Court earlier this month, and was given a £250 fine and a three-year restraining order which bans him from going near the family and the area they live in.

The prosecution told the court that before the attack, Bissell had purchased two packs of pitta bread from shop nearby, and told the shopkeeper he was going to break into the Sherlock star's house and burn it down.

Read more: Whitehall bosses accused of 'racist institutional bias' by civil service's biggest union

Read more: Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning

It is not clear why Bissell decided to target Mr Cumberbatch's home, and he offered no defence in court.

Details of the case could not be reported until blanket restrictions were lifted.

Bissell has a previous conviction for theft, three warnings for offences against property, a public order offence and a drug offence.

Mr Cumberbatch bought the £3.5million house in 2015. Picture: Getty

In 2015, the year that Mr Cumberbatch bought the £3.5million house, Bissell was photographed being arrested shirtless during protests in central London against military intervention in Syria.

Bissell posted a photo of the arrest in In April 2021, with the caption: “Bad choice of underwear and very handsy police. One for the mantelpiece.”

He claims on his LinkedIn profile to have created a dish which is still on the Beaumont Hotel’s menu.

The Beaumont hotel has been approached for comment.