Ex-Man City star Benjamin Mendy counts heavy losses after selling possessions to fund defence against rape charge

15 July 2023, 11:05

Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r)
Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy made heavy losses after selling supercars, property, and watches to fund his legal bills - before he was cleared of rape and attempted rape at a retrial on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mendy made heavy losses as he sold his six-bed mansion The Spinney in Prestbury, Cheshire after Manchester City suspended the left-back without pay one month after he was charged in 2020.

He also took knock-down prices for plush motors including a Lamborghini, and expensive watches.

In the immediate aftermath of the allegations, Mendy was forced to shut down his image rights company after he was unable to pay a tax bill.

The 28-year-old was accused of raping a woman in 2020 and the attempted rape of another woman two years prior.

He had previously been cleared of sex crimes by a jury except for two counts.

But after a retrial he has been cleared of those too, and the footballer wept as he was found not guilty.

In a statement released outside the court through a representative, he thanked jurors for "focusing on the evidence… rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from he outset".

"This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdict," the representative said.

Read more: Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

Jurors have cleared Mendy
Jurors have cleared Mendy. Picture: Alamy

Mendy had denied the offences, which were alleged to have taken place at his Cheshire mansion.

Prosecutors alleged he raped a woman, 24, at his home in Mottram St Andrew in 2020.

She had been out with friend at a bar in Aderley Edge, near where Mendy lived, when he invited them back to his home.

She claimed the footballer took her phone and brought her to his locked bedroom as she tried to get it back.

Read more: Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

Benjamin Mendy has been cleared
Benjamin Mendy has been cleared. Picture: Alamy

The woman alleged he had raped her when she went to pick her phone up off his bed despite telling him she did not have sex.

It was also alleged that three years earlier, he met a different woman, a student who was aged 29 at the time.

They were at a Barcelona nightclub in late 2017 and she became intimate with one of his friends, jurors at Chester Crown Court heard.

She visited him at Mendy's house and stayed there after a night out in October 2018, and that Mendy tried to rape her in the bedroom she stayed in before she managed to get away.

But Mendy denied both counts.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City in 2021
Mendy was suspended by Manchester City in 2021. Picture: Alamy

He said in the latter case, he had told the woman his friend said it was OK for them to have sex, but she became upset so he left the room.

Speaking about the rape allegation, the France international said he did not hold the woman down or penetrate her.

"I will never force to have sex with a woman," he said.

The footballer was cleared on Friday. It is unclear if he will be able to revive his career. He was suspended by Manchester City in 2021 and his contract has now expired.

Previously, he was cleared of sexual offences alleged by other women, but the jury could not agree verdicts for the two accusations he has now been cleared of.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits will need their brollies this week as the Met Office issues six thunderstorm warnings across the UK

Typical! Brits set for six thunderstorm warnings and flash-flooding despite record breaking temperatures in Europe

Italy Air Transport Strike

Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher

Ukrainian forces shoot down 10 Russian drones in latest barrage

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering abolishing inheritance tax to help them win the next election

Sunak and Hunt mull over scrapping inheritance tax to shore up Blue Wall as opening salvo for next general election

Disposable vapes should be banned from sale by the end of 2024, say a group of local authorities

'Inherently unsustainable': Disposable vapes should be banned by next year, council group says

South Korea Weather

Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

The Cerberus heatwave has seen temperatures soar to 45C in some parts of Europe

Europe hit by forest fires and tourists stretchered away as temperatures soar to 45C in heatwave - but worst yet to come

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

Obit Rolfe Neill

Pulitzer-winning former publisher Rolfe Neill dies aged 90

A number of famous actors joined the picket line on Friday

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening

Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos

France India

Modi and Macron agree on defence ties but stand apart on Ukraine

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan

No police action to be taken over deaths of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach, cops say

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year

Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

Rapper Killed Young Dolph

Two suspects in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph to stand trial in March

There may be some time to wait before the sunshine returns to the UK

Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jesse Jackson Rainbow

Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organisation Rainbow PUSH

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

US Oppenheimer red carpet premiere cancelled after star-studded cast walks out in London

Man who stayed with his convicted wife for having sex with a 15-year-old pupil has opened up about their split.

‘I wouldn’t change it’: Man who stood by paedophile wife after conviction opens up about his decision to finally split
Georgia Election Investigation

Trump asks Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor

Sarah Somerset-How, 49, and George Webb, 40, have been jailed for 11 years

Woman and partner who enslaved vulnerable disabled husband in squalor jailed for 11 years

Obit Andre Watts

Pianist Andre Watts dies aged 77 of prostate cancer

Obama Threat Arrest

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama home indicted on firearms charges

Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected

From Deadpool to Avatar: All the movies and TV shows that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes
OceanGate has shut down its accounts on social media.

OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy
Pakistan Monsoon Rains

14,000 people evacuated from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit