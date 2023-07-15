Ex-Man City star Benjamin Mendy counts heavy losses after selling possessions to fund defence against rape charge

Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Ex-Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy made heavy losses after selling supercars, property, and watches to fund his legal bills - before he was cleared of rape and attempted rape at a retrial on Friday.

Mendy made heavy losses as he sold his six-bed mansion The Spinney in Prestbury, Cheshire after Manchester City suspended the left-back without pay one month after he was charged in 2020.

He also took knock-down prices for plush motors including a Lamborghini, and expensive watches.

In the immediate aftermath of the allegations, Mendy was forced to shut down his image rights company after he was unable to pay a tax bill.

The 28-year-old was accused of raping a woman in 2020 and the attempted rape of another woman two years prior.

He had previously been cleared of sex crimes by a jury except for two counts.

But after a retrial he has been cleared of those too, and the footballer wept as he was found not guilty.

In a statement released outside the court through a representative, he thanked jurors for "focusing on the evidence… rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from he outset".

"This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdict," the representative said.

Jurors have cleared Mendy. Picture: Alamy

Mendy had denied the offences, which were alleged to have taken place at his Cheshire mansion.

Prosecutors alleged he raped a woman, 24, at his home in Mottram St Andrew in 2020.

She had been out with friend at a bar in Aderley Edge, near where Mendy lived, when he invited them back to his home.

She claimed the footballer took her phone and brought her to his locked bedroom as she tried to get it back.

Benjamin Mendy has been cleared. Picture: Alamy

The woman alleged he had raped her when she went to pick her phone up off his bed despite telling him she did not have sex.

It was also alleged that three years earlier, he met a different woman, a student who was aged 29 at the time.

They were at a Barcelona nightclub in late 2017 and she became intimate with one of his friends, jurors at Chester Crown Court heard.

She visited him at Mendy's house and stayed there after a night out in October 2018, and that Mendy tried to rape her in the bedroom she stayed in before she managed to get away.

But Mendy denied both counts.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City in 2021. Picture: Alamy

He said in the latter case, he had told the woman his friend said it was OK for them to have sex, but she became upset so he left the room.

Speaking about the rape allegation, the France international said he did not hold the woman down or penetrate her.

"I will never force to have sex with a woman," he said.

The footballer was cleared on Friday. It is unclear if he will be able to revive his career. He was suspended by Manchester City in 2021 and his contract has now expired.

Previously, he was cleared of sexual offences alleged by other women, but the jury could not agree verdicts for the two accusations he has now been cleared of.