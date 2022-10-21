Benjamin Mendy trial: footballer's 'fixer' allegedly raped woman after Nando's date

21 October 2022, 21:31

Benjamin Mendy (L) and Louis Saha Matturie (R) both deny multiple counts of rape
Benjamin Mendy (L) and Louis Saha Matturie (R) both deny multiple counts of rape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The 'fixer' of Benjamin Mendy, a footballer accused of multiple rapes, allegedly raped a woman himself after a date at Nando's.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Manchester City footballer Mendy and his alleged 'fixer', Louis Saha Matturie, both deny a string of rape and sexual assault charges.

Chester Crown Court heard on Friday how Matturie allegedly pulled his penis out after the Nando's date and asked a woman if it was the biggest she had ever seen.

The woman, who as an alleged victim of sexual assault cannot be named, said she met Matturie while clubbing in Manchester, exchanged numbers and later met up for a date at the chicken restaurant.

He drove her back to his flat where they kissed on the bed, and he exposed himself.

She said: "He just had it out, fully exposed.

"I just remember saying, 'No. I don't want to have sex.' I wasn't really feeling it. I didn't really fancy him.

Benjamin Mendy arriving in court
Benjamin Mendy arriving in court. Picture: Getty

"I just remember him wanting to have sex. I felt like I had to have sex with him because he had it out.

"I just thought, 'It's got to this stage now. I felt obliged.

"I remember him saying, 'Is this the biggest dick you have ever seen?

"And I remember looking at him and saying, 'No.' Like, I'm disgusted and numb. Repulsed."

Louis Saha Matturie
Louis Saha Matturie. Picture: Getty

The woman said she went to the bathroom and texted her mother in tears to tell her she would be home soon.

Mendy is charged with seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie is charged with six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men deny all the charges and say that any sex that took place was consensual. Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City.

After news of Mendy and Matturie's initial arrest last August, the woman said a friend sent an article about it to a group chat she was in.

She told officers: "I thought, 'Oh, my God!' I felt sick and knew that I needed to say what I know.

"I just replied and said, 'I went on a date with him once.'"

Benjamin Mendy playing for Manchester City
Benjamin Mendy playing for Manchester City. Picture: Getty

Earlier, the court heard from a friend of another woman, 18 at the time, who alleges Matturie sexually assaulted her at the home of a footballer in Sheffield in 2016.

She said Matturie was the organiser of parties in Manchester, sometimes involving footballers, and contacted young women through Snapchat and Instagram.

She said there would be "no more" than five men at the events, with ten or 15 girls invited and around ten parties held during lockdown at a flat near Manchester city centre.

After Mendy's arrest, she said Matturie rang her.

She told the jury: "He said, 'Don't believe what's in the newspapers. These are girls, not women' - something along those lines - and he's told his boys to keep their heads down."

Prosecutors say Mendy is a "predator" who "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game", while Matturie allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

The trial continues on Monday.

