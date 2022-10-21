Breaking News

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Abigail White in court sketch (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r). Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Stephen Rigley

An OnlyFans model is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering her partner by stabbing him through the heart.

Self-confessed 'Fake Barbie' Abigail White, 24, who earned up to £50k as a pioneer on the adult website, had "murderous intent" when she plunged a knife into the heart of her victim Bradley Lewis, 24, at their home.

White carried out the attack after the couple, who had three children together, were seen on CCTV rowing in a pub.

Bristol Crown Court heard White 'thrust' the knife into his chest, but she claimed she picked up the blade to "shock and scare" him and did not realise what she had done until it was too late.

She had already admitted manslaughter but denied intentionally killing him. She faces life in jail when she is sentenced later today.

Abigail White with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered. Picture: social media

'Fake Barbie' Abigail White. Picture: social media

Court sketch of Abigail White at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

During the trial she said he had 'never intended' to stab him but admitted to initially lying to police about the attack.

The couple had been arguing about an earlier drunken fight with friends while visiting a local pub. She claimed she was angry at Bradley for 'failing to stand up for her' in the pub row - which had seen her be punched to the floor.

She told the jury: "We were arguing, and then he was pushing me a bit.

"I went into the kitchen and saw a knife on the side. I picked it up, and walked back to Brad.

"I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with a knife. Before I knew it, I’d stabbed him."

"It was already over before I noticed. I helped him take his clothes off(to stem the bleeding), we did it together.

"I helped him move into the kitchen."I remember using his top on the wound when we were in the kitchen. He just kind of sat down, and then his body lay down and he was on his back.

When questioned by police, White initially claimed that Brad had inflicted the injury upon himself. Admitting that was a lie to jurors, she added: "I wish I had told the truth from the beginning.

"I was scared about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and our children."

Jurors were also told about the couple's "toxic" relationship, including periods where both partners had been unfaithful prior to the fatal attack at their home in Kingswood, Glostershire., on March 25.

The trial also heard Bradley tell a friend"I'm dead when I get home" just minutes before she stabbed him to death.