Labour MP Christian Matheson quits over ‘serious sexual misconduct’ allegations

Labour MP Christian Matheson had been suspended for serious sexual misconduct. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Labour MP Christian Matheson has resigned from Parliament following accusations of “serious sexual misconduct” by a former member of staff.

It’s alleged the married father of two invited the female colleague on a private trip abroad and "the invitation was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her".

Holding the position of MP for the City of Chester since 2015, Mr Matheson is said to have “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively”.

An independent panel with scrutinises MPs' conduct recommended Mr Matheson be suspended from the House of Commons for four weeks following the allegations.

The MP admitted has now admitted he committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".

A Labour spokesperson said: "This is an incredibly serious case. There must be a zero tolerance for sexual harassment and the Labour Party has acted immediately following the ICGS findings.

"We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for."

The report added that during one event, which took place outside of Parliament, the MP allegedly made the female MP “hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.”

The report added: “The Commissioner concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances".