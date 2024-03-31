Carol Vorderman 4pm - 7pm
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be fully sedated as he undergoes surgery for a hernia
31 March 2024, 15:07
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fully sedated as he undergoes surgery for a hernia, his office has announced.
Mr Netanyahu will undergo the operation this evening after he completes a war cabinet meeting.
The hernia was discovered during a routine checkup last night.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is deputy prime minister, will fill Mr Netanyahu's role as he recovers.
A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.
It usually develops between your chest and hips.
It often causes no or very few symptoms.
The surgery comes at a critical moment in the war in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the USA's call for an immediate ceasefire.