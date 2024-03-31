Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be fully sedated as he undergoes surgery for a hernia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fully sedated as he undergoes surgery for a hernia, his office has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Netanyahu will undergo the operation this evening after he completes a war cabinet meeting.

The hernia was discovered during a routine checkup last night.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is deputy prime minister, will fill Mr Netanyahu's role as he recovers.

Read More: Several injured after shell explodes near UN observers in southern Lebanon near Israel border

Read More: Moment Israeli brothers who are heroes of Nova massacre are detained for hours at Manchester Airport

A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.

It usually develops between your chest and hips.

It often causes no or very few symptoms.

The surgery comes at a critical moment in the war in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the USA's call for an immediate ceasefire.