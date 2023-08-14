Bibby Stockholm workers hired by government knew about Legionella on barge 'the day migrants moved in'

14 August 2023, 06:17 | Updated: 14 August 2023, 06:19

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm
Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Contractors hired by the government to staff the Bibby Stockholm were told about legionella on board the day the first migrants moved in, the local council has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All 39 people who boarded the barge, docked in Portland, were moved off on Friday after the discovery of the potentially-deadly bacteria in the water supply.

Dorset Council has now said it informed the "responsible organisations", barge operators CTM and Landry & Kling, about the preliminary test results on Monday, the same day it received them.

That means some migrants were exposed to the bacteria for four days.

A Home Office official was then told about the discovery on Tuesday, the council said, but Government sources said ministers did not know about the presence of the bacteria until Thursday.

A council spokesperson said: "To be clear, it was not Dorset Council's responsibility to inform the Home Office - that responsibility sat with CTM and Landry & King, the companies contracted by the Home Office to operate the barge."

Read more: Migrants moved off Bibby Stockholm just days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water

Read more: Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

The Bibby Stockholm
The Bibby Stockholm. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office did not comment on the statement, first reported by The Telegraph. CTM and Landry & Kling have also been contacted for comment.

Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection that causes flu-like symptoms, coughs, chest pain and shortness of breath.

In extreme cases, it can lead to people coughing up blood.

None of the people on board have shown any symptoms yet, but they have used the water supply.

Bibby Stockholm
Bibby Stockholm. Picture: Alamy

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock wrote to his opposite number on Saturday asking what the Home Office knew about the risk of the bacteria being present before moving migrants onto the barge.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said the barge would not serve as a "solution" to the backlog even without the presence of the bacteria.

He said: "The primary thing that's been revealed has been the startling incompetence of the Home Office itself... It's really, really hard to understand how, at all layers, this could not be caught early".

The senior Conservative MP suggested the problems could be related to "management" of the department rather than "ministerial" issues specifically, but added: "Even working properly, the Bibby barge would only take effectively one day's arrivals.

"So it's not a solution to the problem and all of this is going to go on until the Home Office is able to process these arrivals more quickly."

Tim Loughton said the evacuation was an "embarrassment" and smacked of "incompetence," coming at the end of a week in which the Government had planned a series of announcements aimed at promoting its immigration approach.

The Tory MP told the Telegraph: "This is deeply troubling and rapidly turning into a farce that the Home Office can ill afford."

Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, where asylum seekers are being removed due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply
Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, where asylum seekers are being removed due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply. Picture: Alamy
Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

Conservative backbenchers have accused the Home Office of "incompetence" after the legionella incident.

But the government still plans to expand its fleet of floating migrant barges, as well as office and student accommodation blocks.

It comes after six migrants died while crossing the English Channel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

All six migrants were Afghan men, French authorities said.

More than 50 people were rescued from the ship that was crossing the channel, including children.

A patrol boat told authorities that a migrant boat was sinking off the French town of Sangatte at around 4am on Saturday, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said dozens of boats were trying to make the crossing at the same time.

Read More: Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Read More: Migrants moved off Bibby Stockholm just days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water

Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset
Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Miners, rescuers and local residents at the site of the jade mine landslide

More than 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions

Some 50 incidents of dangerous behaviour at level crossings have been reported in the West Midlands this year alone

Shocking footage shows parents letting child play on level crossing and teen doing press-ups as trains approach

President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed president for ‘high treason’

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed leader for ‘high treason’

Martin Lee, right, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash protest convictions

Patients should get a diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks of seeing a GP under new NHS cancer targets

NHS to scrap two-thirds of cancer targets in bid to speed up diagnosis and save lives

Six people died on Saturday while trying to cross the Channel

Conservatives rage at 'pathetic' French measures to stop migrants' small boats reaching Channel

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders sharp increase in missile production

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Migrant crisis to 'last five more years', govt memo says, as ministers face growing pressure to stop Channel crossings

Does the image make your eyes feel funny?

Bizarre optical illusion sends internet crazy as one person claims it has 'affected vision for a year'

Hawaii Fires

Tourists urged to stay away from Maui as death toll set to rise

The billionaires had been set to fight in the cage

Zuckerberg vs. Musk called off: Facebook owner says Elon 'isn't serious' about UFC charity match

Travel Stock – The Grand Canyon – United States

Boy, 13, survives 100ft fall at Grand Canyon

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape: Car 'travelling three times speed limit' smashes into Welsh campsite - but baby 'saved by cot'

Iran

Gunman opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacqueline McKenzie on LBC

'Shocking hit job': Target of Tory ‘lefty lawyer’ dossier tells LBC she is 'frightened' to walk home at night
Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day

Man travels 600 miles for a pint as he tries to visit every Wetherspoons in the country - with just 58 to go
The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

Demolished Crooked House pub bricks being sold for £50 on Facebook by 'vultures'

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country

Wilko launches huge administration sale with thousands of discounted products up for grabs

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires become deadliest in US history as governor warns fatalities will increase

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018

More than 500 migrants crossed the Channel on the day when six men died after their boat sank
China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape for baby after car flips off road into campsite in Wales tourist hotspot, with nine hurt
The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week

Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar past 30C

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit