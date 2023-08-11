Breaking News

Migrants evacuated from Bibby Stockholm days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water

11 August 2023, 12:54 | Updated: 11 August 2023, 13:52

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria was found in the water
Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria was found in the water. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm have been moved off after Legionella bacteria was detected in the water supply.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everyone has been taken to new accommodation as a precaution.

The 39 migrants have only been on the barge, which is docked in Portland, this week.

The bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection that causes flu-like symptoms, coughs, chest pain and shortness of breath.

In extreme cases, it can lead to people coughing up blood.

None of the people on board have shown any symptoms yet, but they have used the water supply.

Read more: Life on board Bibby Stockholm: Migrants compare barge to Alcatraz while others say it is 'good'

The Bibby Stockholm is being used to house migrants
The Bibby Stockholm is being used to house migrants. Picture: Alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

"Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

"Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] and following its advice in line with long established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

Read more: Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

"As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

"No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires', and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

Migrants have been removed from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella was detected in the water supply
Migrants have been removed from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella was detected in the water supply. Picture: Alamy

"The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel. Legionnaires' disease does not spread from person to person."

Tests at the entry point for water going onto the barge have shown no signs of the bacteria and it is believed it is coming from the pipes within the vessel.

Read more: 'I like it': First migrant to leave Bibby Stockholm gives verdict on what life is like on floating barge

Initially, the UKHSA recommended six migrants who boarded on Thursday be taken off, but it was decided to bring all 39 people off instead.

It comes just days after Tory minister Sarah Dines insisted to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It is a safe place for people to live and stay.

First migrants arrive Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

"It is a very complex situation. Let us just be clear that the Government is determined to use barges such as this one to make sure we have somewhere which is proper - rudimentary but proper - accommodation for migrants."

The water was tested before the migrants boarded but the results showing there was bacteria only came back after they moved in.

Another test has been carried out. If it comes back all clear, it is expected the migrants will move back.

They are being house on the barge as part of government plans to grapple with soaring levels of arrivals in the UK.

It is designed to be cheaper than paying for hotels across the country, which has proved controversial with some communities and even led to some being targeted by protesters.

James O'Brien reacts to migrant evacuation following Legionella discovery

But this alternative has also proved controversial.

Lawyers acting on behalf of refugee charity Care4Calais blocked the transfer of around 20 asylum seekers onto the Bibby Stockholm, which can hold up to 500 people.

They made legal representations to prevent the migrants who were due to be placed on the vessel on Monday having to get on board, claiming it was "inhumane" to house traumatised people on the barge.

But the Home Office told migrants that if they did not get on the bus, the government could halt its support for them.

The government also wants to convert ex-military sites so they can be used to house large numbers of migrants while their cases are processed.

Its plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda although the Supreme Court is yet to rule if the plan is lawful after a legal challenge halted it. Ministers hope this will help dissuade people from using illegal and unauthorised methods to get to the UK, such as on small boats in the Channel.

More than 100,000 people have now crossed the Channel since records began in 2018.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

World Scout Jamboree concert

South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm-disrupted jamboree

Fans in court

Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack

Fire damage in Hawaii

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Adrienne Vaughan

Family of publishing executive killed in Italian boat incident urges full probe

Frans Timmermans

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead centre-left bloc in Dutch elections

Flooding in Norway

More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

Woman at centre of 'poisonous' mushroom lunch 'breaks cover to withdraw cash after going into hiding'

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed to the UK over the Channel since 2018

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since records began five years ago

Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Fury as mountaineers celebrate reaching K2 summit after 'walking past' dying sherpa on the slopes

A grandfather clock had been moved from its usual spot before the Crooked House fire

Antique grandfather clock 'removed from Crooked House' days before it was gutted in fire

Ecowas leaders

West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

New claims over the Crooked House owners have emerged

Crooked House owners 'ripped up old trees and ploughed grassland for planned holiday homes' despite locals' complaints

Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga

Kane gets green light to fly to Germany and seal Bayern Munich move after claims 'he was refused permission to go'

Moon mission blasts off

Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years blasts off

Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga

Harry Kane told not to fly to Munich by Spurs after 'last minute bid to tweak transfer agreement'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Hampton

China, Russia and Iran ‘engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand’

Craig Robertson

Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt

The pair embarked on a brutal knife spree as they robbed phones

Phone thieves who set off on London 'rampage' and stabbed anyone who tried to stop them jailed for 12 years
Ex-environment secretary Theresa Villiers

Theresa Villiers failed to declare £70,000 shares in oil giant Shell while she was environment secretary
Experts had expected GDP to remain the same

UK economy grew by 0.2% between April and June, official figures show

M&S is deciding whether to quit its flagship store on Oxford Street after Michael Gove blocked redevelopment plans

Oxford Street's decline is driving up crime rates, Marks and Spencer boss claims after TikTok call for rampage
Yesterday was only a brief taste of summer

Here comes the rain: Exact day UK will be battered by thunderstorms after 'brief taste of summer'
Junior doctors have walked out for a fifth time on Friday

Junior doctors' walkout could see number of NHS cancellations caused by strikes soar past one million, LBC told
Maui, in Hawaii, is ablaze after a hurricane fanned the flames

'Heartbreaking day': At least 55 dead after wildfires hit Hawaii as governor warns death toll will continue to rise
Hawaii Fires

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit