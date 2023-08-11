Breaking News

Migrants evacuated from Bibby Stockholm days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria was found in the water. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm have been moved off after Legionella bacteria was detected in the water supply.

Everyone has been taken to new accommodation as a precaution.

The 39 migrants have only been on the barge, which is docked in Portland, this week.

The bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection that causes flu-like symptoms, coughs, chest pain and shortness of breath.

In extreme cases, it can lead to people coughing up blood.

None of the people on board have shown any symptoms yet, but they have used the water supply.

The Bibby Stockholm is being used to house migrants. Picture: Alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

"Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

"Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] and following its advice in line with long established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

"As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

"No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires', and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

Migrants have been removed from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella was detected in the water supply. Picture: Alamy

"The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel. Legionnaires' disease does not spread from person to person."

Tests at the entry point for water going onto the barge have shown no signs of the bacteria and it is believed it is coming from the pipes within the vessel.

Initially, the UKHSA recommended six migrants who boarded on Thursday be taken off, but it was decided to bring all 39 people off instead.

It comes just days after Tory minister Sarah Dines insisted to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It is a safe place for people to live and stay.

"It is a very complex situation. Let us just be clear that the Government is determined to use barges such as this one to make sure we have somewhere which is proper - rudimentary but proper - accommodation for migrants."

The water was tested before the migrants boarded but the results showing there was bacteria only came back after they moved in.

Another test has been carried out. If it comes back all clear, it is expected the migrants will move back.

They are being house on the barge as part of government plans to grapple with soaring levels of arrivals in the UK.

It is designed to be cheaper than paying for hotels across the country, which has proved controversial with some communities and even led to some being targeted by protesters.

But this alternative has also proved controversial.

Lawyers acting on behalf of refugee charity Care4Calais blocked the transfer of around 20 asylum seekers onto the Bibby Stockholm, which can hold up to 500 people.

They made legal representations to prevent the migrants who were due to be placed on the vessel on Monday having to get on board, claiming it was "inhumane" to house traumatised people on the barge.

But the Home Office told migrants that if they did not get on the bus, the government could halt its support for them.

The government also wants to convert ex-military sites so they can be used to house large numbers of migrants while their cases are processed.

Its plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda although the Supreme Court is yet to rule if the plan is lawful after a legal challenge halted it. Ministers hope this will help dissuade people from using illegal and unauthorised methods to get to the UK, such as on small boats in the Channel.

More than 100,000 people have now crossed the Channel since records began in 2018.