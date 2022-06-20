Breaking News

Biggest rail strike in decades will go ahead as last-minute talks fail to resolve pay row

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

It's been confirmed this week's crippling rail strikes will go ahead as planned after last-minute talks failed to resolve a row over pay.

Walkouts are taking place across the entire rail network tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday - causing disruption to millions.

The RMT Union says last-ditch talks with the Government failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

General secretary Mick Lynch accused the Government of "actively preventing" a settlement and said the union found proposals put to it to be "unacceptable".

More follows