Biggest rail strike in decades will go ahead as last-minute talks fail to resolve pay row
20 June 2022, 15:26 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 15:42
It's been confirmed this week's crippling rail strikes will go ahead as planned after last-minute talks failed to resolve a row over pay.
Walkouts are taking place across the entire rail network tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday - causing disruption to millions.
The RMT Union says last-ditch talks with the Government failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
General secretary Mick Lynch accused the Government of "actively preventing" a settlement and said the union found proposals put to it to be "unacceptable".
