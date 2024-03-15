Bikini model weeps as she pleads guilty to having sex with teenage boy

Megan Skye Blancada, 34, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A model has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing teenage boy and she could now face life in prison.

Reality TV star and bikini model Megan Skye Blancada is facing jail after pleading guilty at a court in Australia.

Blancada, 34, admitted the charge, previously known as maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Under South Australian law, the charge carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

She faces an automatic prison term after admitting the offence.

Police alleged the offending occurred between July 30, 2021 and November 6, 2023. The boy is understood to attend a prestigious private school.

Outside court, Ms Blancada’s lawyer Andrew Graham read a statement: “Ms Blancada just wants to say she’s extremely sorry for what she has done,” he said.

“There’s a teenage victim in this matter, and she hopes that her pleading guilty this morning helps relieve any anxiety or stress he had about giving evidence (in a trial).

“As there will be sentencing submissions made, it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Blancada, from northern Adelaide, says on her social media profiles she is a fitness model and influencer.

According to her online profile she “likes to keep her private life to herself while maintaining a low profile.”

She was arrested in November and charged with knowingly possessing child exploitation material.