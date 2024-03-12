Billy Baldwin launches furious tirade against Sharon Stone over claims she was 'asked to sleep with him' during Sliver

12 March 2024, 23:18

Billy Baldwin launched into the furious tirade on social media
Billy Baldwin launched into the furious tirade on social media. Picture: Getty/Paramount
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Billy Baldwin has launched a furious tirade against his Sliver co-star Sharon Stone after she claimed she was asked to have sex with him to 'improve their onscreen chemistry'.

Stone, who rose to fame after her role in Basic Instinct (1992), originally claimed in her 2021 memoir that she was asked by a producer to have sex with an actor, though did not say who.

But this week she confirmed it was Billy Baldwin, brother of Alec, who Robert Evans said she should have sex with to improve their onscreen chemistry in Sliver (1993).

Baldwin has since taken to X to furiously ask: "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?"

He went on: "Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… "I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin."

He then claimed that he had "so much dirt on her" that it would "make her head spin" before saying he had "kept quiet".

Speaking on Louis Theroux's podcast, Stone said of her time after the smash hit Basic Instinct: "They expected me to bring home another giant smash hit and they gave me casting approval and they gave me all these approvals, but then when it came time for me to do it they told me it was a vanity deal and I couldn't have my approvals.

"Then they started to try to blame me for their mistakes, and they made terrible mistakes in the way that they hired directors and cast."

She then claimed that Evans, who produced smash hit movies such as The Godfather and the Great Gatsby, recalled a time he had to sleep with an actress onscreen to improve their chemistry.

Sharon Stone this week at the Vanity Fair party
Sharon Stone this week at the Vanity Fair party. Picture: Getty
Billy Baldwin and his wife Chynna Phillips
Billy Baldwin and his wife Chynna Phillips. Picture: Alamy

"He called me to his office. He had these very low seventies, eighties couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set," she said.

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better.

"And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem. 

"And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a**e."

