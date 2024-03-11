Al Pacino slips up announcing Oppenheimer as Oscars Best Picture winner and skips over nominees

11 March 2024, 06:46 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 07:06

The Godfather star had a slip-up announcing the Best Picture winner.
The Godfather star had a slip-up announcing the Best Picture winner. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Godfather star had an awkward on-stage moment after reading out the winner of Best Picture before the list of nominees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Al Pacino, 83, made a blunder on Sunday evening as he was tasked with announcing the winner of the most coveted award at the Oscars.

The actor took to the stage to announce the winner of the Best Picture category - but jumped the gun as he skipped over all the nominees and went straight to the winner, Oppenheimer.

Taking to the stage, he said: “Ten wonderful films are nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture.

“And I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer? Yes!”

The film’s director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas headed straight to the stage to accept the award despite the blunder.

Social media users were left divided over the incident, as one user said the award presentation “couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing”.

Read more: 'Terrifying' reason TV presenter Cat Deeley returned to UK after 14 years in US

Read more: Spice Girls rally around Geri Halliwell after husband Christian Horner faced 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Al Pacino shocked social media users.
Al Pacino shocked social media users. Picture: Alamy

While another complained: “Did a crappy job! Did not even introduce the nominees.”

It was director Christopher Nolan’s first Oscar for the three-hour epic Oppenheimer, about about J Robert Oppenheimer - dubbed the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Accepting the award, Nolan said: “Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

He ended the speech with a shoutout to his wife Emma who produced the award-winning film.

Nolan also took home the award of best director for the biopic which swept the Oscars, winning seven awards over the evening.

Christopher Nolan took home his first ever Oscar.
Christopher Nolan took home his first ever Oscar. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Oppenheimer’s star, Cillian Murphy, took home the Oscar for best actor.

Murphy, 47, kissed his wife, the artist Yvonne McGuinness, before heading to the stage, where he said making the film had "been the wildest, most creatively satisfying journey".

Accepting the gong, the actor said he was “a very proud Irishman” and dedicated the award “to the peacemakers everywhere”.

Elsewhere, Emma Stone was named best actress for the surreal comedy Poor Things, about a woman who is given the brain of a baby.

After thanking her family, she saved her final thanks for "my daughter, who is going to be three in three days and who turned our whole lives technicolour".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khalid al-Batarfi

Leader of al Qaida in Yemen dead in unclear circumstances

The victim was shot dead on Catford Broadway

Police hunt attacker after man in his 30s shot dead in south London street

Matterhorn

Five cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn

LATAM plane

50 injured by ‘strong movement’ on flight from Australia to New Zealand

Indonesia Floods

At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

Esther Ghey has said she met with the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson.

Brianna Ghey’s mum reveals ‘emotional’ face to face meeting with mother of daughter’s killer

Portugal Election

No clear election winner as populist party surges in Portugal

The Government is set to pump £117m of taxpayer cash into protections for British mosques, Muslim schools and centres against hate attacks.

Government vows to protect British Muslims with new £117m package to beef up mosque and school security

Sacked borders watchdog David Neal said the Home Office is 'dysfunctional' and needs reform.

'It goes to the very top': Sacked border watchdog slams Home Office and calls for reform after Cleverly row

Protesters were removed from the arena during the last day of Crufts - as Australian shepherd Viking, three, was crowned Best In Show.

Ruff reception: Crufts hit by protesters as Australian shepherd named Viking is crowned top dog

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears

Beached sperm whale

Experts work to free 70ft sperm whale stranded on sandbar

Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Amber Rudd

Three ex-Home Secs urge Labour and Tories to work together on extremism as Gove's new definition looms

Luis Montenegro

Exit polls suggest result in Portuguese general election is too close to call

Gaza

Gaza aid ship to leave Cyprus today after delays as US hopes to build new aid route for trapped Palestinians

Ukraine and its allies have slammed Pope Francis after the religious leader suggested the country should 'raise the white flag' in its war with Russia.

Ukraine and allies slam Pope for suggesting country 'raises the white flag' to Putin's invading forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".

Two arrested after three funeral homes raided by police and 34 bodies removed over treatment of corpses
Astronomer looking for crescent moon

Crescent moon is spotted in Saudi Arabia marking start of Ramadan

A plot to oust Rishi Sunak and bring back Boris Johnson has been hatched after 50 Tories attended a meeting hosted by a wealthy ally of the former PM

Plot to oust Sunak as PM and bring back Boris hatched as 50 Tories attend meeting led by pro-Johnson aristocrat
People wave Ukrainian flags in St Peter's Square

Ukraine and allies criticise Pope’s ‘white flag’ comment

A group of mothers begin a five-day hunger strike outside the Houses of Parliament

Mothers begin five-day hunger strike outside Parliament to highlight food poverty

Demonstrators protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog attending the opening of Amsterdam's National Holocaust Museum

Protests as Israeli president attends opening of Netherlands Holocaust museum

Cat Deeley has returned to the UK

'Terrifying' reason TV presenter Cat Deeley returned to UK after 14 years in US

Prince Edward is celebrating his 60th birthday.

Prince Edward appointed to new role by King Charles as fresh portraits released to mark his 60th birthday
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Lisbon

Portuguese go to the polls in general election

Boris Johnson met with Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro.

Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for secret talks with president Nicolas Maduro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the birthday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse subjected to him by a school matron at the age of 11.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals shocking sexual abuse and beatings at £32k a year private school in new memoir
Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday

Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit