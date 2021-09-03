Bin lorry driver shortage sparks disruption to collections in councils across UK

3 September 2021, 09:03

Bin collection services are the latest to be impacted by a lack of drivers.
Bin collection services are the latest to be impacted by a lack of drivers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

People living in at least 18 council areas are facing delays to their bin collections due to a lack of drivers.

Staff have been forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19 and there is a growing number of vacancies in the sector due to a lack of qualified lorry drivers.

Areas affected include Devon and Cambridgeshire as well as parts of Wales. The delays mainly affect garden waste and recycling.

Councils in Devon sent an open letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday, urging the MP for more support with the crisis.

Local councillors revealed that North Devon Council were attempting to fill seven driver vacancies, Torbay Council eight, and Teignbridge Council 10.

"This equates to approximately 20% of the HGV workforce in driver vacancies and it is proving very challenging to fill this resourcing gap given the dynamics of this labour market," the letter read.

Read more: UK Coca-Cola bottler dealing with aluminium can shortage

Read more: Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

"We are asking why the government isn’t giving temporary visas for European drivers," Torbay Council's Steve Darling said, according to Devon Live.

"We are training our own drivers, but it is only a partial answer to the shortfall. It isn’t going to sort things out immediately.

"This is a self-inflicted injury to some extent, and we need the Home Secretary to intervene."

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has estimated that the current driver shortage is at 100,000, up from before the pandemic.

It is thought that many EU workers left the UK during that period to return home.

Ministers have since suggested that employers take on locals instead, however, councils called for DVLA applications to be fast tracked to tackle the challenges.

It comes after supply chain issues have caused shortages for multiple sectors, with supermarkets and restaurants such as Nando's and McDonald's facing problems.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 9, 2021

EU reaches deal with AstraZeneca to end legal battle over vaccine delivery
A police officer stands outside an Auckland supermarket

Violent extremist shot dead by police after New Zealand supermarket attack
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference

Yoshihide Suga bows out of leadership race in sign he will step down as Japan PM
Sajid Javid wants a 2% increase to national insurance.

National insurance could rise for millions to fund social care reforms
Dognapping is set to become a criminal offence under new legislation

Pet abduction to be made criminal offence in crackdown on dognappers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan
Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London