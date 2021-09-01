Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Wetherspoons has been hit by beer shortages due to supply chain issues caused by Brexit - which was backed by its founder Tim Martin.

The company said supplies of Carling and Coors beer have been hit, with some pubs not receiving deliveries.

This has been blamed on lorry driver and factory staff shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic.

A number of other firms have already been impacted by the issue.

McDonald's recently said it had run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks at all its outlets across England, Scotland and Wales.

Greggs announced last week that it was facing a lack of ingredients for some of its baked products.

Nando's and KFC have been hit by chicken shortages, while Co-op boss Steve Murrells said stores across the country were experiencing the worst food shortages he had ever seen.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit.

However, the latest development comes after he was forced to deny reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages earlier this year.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

The company did not provide further details regarding the supply issues but it is understood it is directly related to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Bosses at the Road Haulage Association warned last week there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

It said this has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, and called on the Government to add drivers to the Shortage Occupation List to make it easier for overseas workers to address the shortfall.