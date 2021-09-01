Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

1 September 2021, 14:49 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 15:55

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Wetherspoons has been hit by beer shortages due to supply chain issues caused by Brexit - which was backed by its founder Tim Martin.

The company said supplies of Carling and Coors beer have been hit, with some pubs not receiving deliveries.

This has been blamed on lorry driver and factory staff shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic.

READ MORE: Warning over Christmas pigs in blankets shortage due to post-Brexit supply problems

A number of other firms have already been impacted by the issue.

McDonald's recently said it had run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks at all its outlets across England, Scotland and Wales.

Greggs announced last week that it was facing a lack of ingredients for some of its baked products.

Nando's and KFC have been hit by chicken shortages, while Co-op boss Steve Murrells said stores across the country were experiencing the worst food shortages he had ever seen.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin is a passionate supporter of Brexit.

However, the latest development comes after he was forced to deny reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages earlier this year.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

The company did not provide further details regarding the supply issues but it is understood it is directly related to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Bosses at the Road Haulage Association warned last week there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

It said this has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, and called on the Government to add drivers to the Shortage Occupation List to make it easier for overseas workers to address the shortfall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The change in guidance comes after England's 2021 census asked a question about gender identification for the first time

Scotland to let people self-identify their sex in next census
From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to download a QR code showing their vaccine certification

Scotland to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul

Food stocks in Afghanistan ‘will run out at end of month without extra funding’
A portrait of the Queen at the British embassy in Kabul should have been destroyed, Mr Raab said

Raab: Queen's portrait should have been destroyed to avoid Taliban propaganda
People wait at a vaccine centre in Lyon in France

France gets Covid booster shot campaign for over-65s under way
Dominic Raab has been grilled by MPs over Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London