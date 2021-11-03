Breaking News

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

3 November 2021, 17:56 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 19:09

The zone has been imposed across Britain
The zone has been imposed across Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A bird flu protection zone has been declared across England, Scotland and Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been set up after a number of cases were detected in animals across Great Britain.

The introduction of the zone will mean tougher rules for those keeping more than 500 birds.

Measures include keepers needing to restrict access to enclosures for non-essential people, changing clothing before entering and cleaning areas regularly.

However, the Government has said the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

It comes after bird flu was identified in poultry and wild birds at a premise in Wrexham.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland and Wales said: "Following a number of detections of avian influenza in wild birds across Great Britain we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across the whole of Great Britain.

Read more: Bird flu discovered in poultry as authorities impose 'control zone'

"This means that all bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.

"The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."

The zone follows the decision to raise the risk level for bird flu "incursion" in wild birds across Great Britain from medium to high.

Read more: China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

A "temporary disease control" ranging between three and 10 kilometres was initially imposed around a small premises in Wrexham County Borough, Welsh authorities said.

The risk to public health was said to be "very low" in that case and not a threat to food safety.

However, people there were asked not to pick up or touch any sick or dead birds, and instead call Defra's helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Breaking
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

World leaders have made crucial climate pledges at COP26

COP26 Analysis: There's no 'extra time' in the fight against climate change

Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid

Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'

Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000
MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'
Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent
Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn
A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law
Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26
Boris Johnson has seen some important deals agreed at Cop26

Cop26 analysis: Gloom has lifted as 'Team World' claws back goals
Sir Jeremy Farrar stepped down at the end of October.

Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK
Four more energy firms have gone under

Four more UK energy providers collapse amid soaring gas prices

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police