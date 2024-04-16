Breaking News

All flights at Birmingham Airport suspended after 'suspicious item' found on plane

Flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

All flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended after a 'suspicious item' was found on a plane.

The airport said it had "temporarily suspended operations" following the security incident.

It follows reports that a 'suspicious item' was found on a Aer Lingus Regional flight.

The flight was heading to Belfast but returned to Birmingham earlier on Tuesday after declaring an emergency.

Footage from the scene showed emergency services on the runway as the plane landed.

Customers due to fly have been told to still go to the airport and check in.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

"All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal."

Rail disruption is also expected between Birmingham New Street and Coventry after all lines were blocked due to the incident.

National Rail said lines have since been reopened but trains may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted.