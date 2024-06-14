‘Will they ever get a grip?’ Huge queues at Birmingham airport again as passengers report ‘carnage at 4am’

14 June 2024, 08:23 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 08:26

Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning
Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

People flying out of Birmingham airport have reported huge queues today as pictures show passengers snaking round in a huge line outside the terminal building.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One traveller said there were three lanes of queues of people waiting just to get inside.

Others said the queues were ‘embarrassing’ for airport bosses.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely embarrassing from @bhx_official with this queue to even get inside the building at 4am.”

Another posted online: "Carnage at Birmingham airport, three lanes of queuing at 4am @bhx_official #bhx #birminghamairport."

Read more: 'If you're reading this it means I've died': Cancer patient's last message as she leaves behind husband and two children

A third said: "Get to Birmingham Airport early. It’s chaos. 4:00 am. @bhx_official #bhx."

Yesterday holidaymakers were told to turn up three hours early for flights from Birmingham Airport.

EasyJet told passengers they should arrive an extra hour early for their flights.

long lines have been snaking all the way outside the airport amid the confusion over a U-turn on 100ml liquid rules.

The Government has temporarily re-introduced rules preventing people from travelling with liquids in excess of 100ml in their hand luggage until further notice.

On Sunday, EasyJet said: “We recommend arriving at the airport 3 hours or at least 2 hours before your flight to account for potential delays and facilitate check-in.”

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson previously blamed the queues on people who arrived with more than 100ml of liquids in their bags.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
England fans have been warned not to sing 'Ten German bombers' at the Euros. Picture shows fans during a game against Germany in 2021

‘We will intervene’: German police warn England fans coming to the Euros don’t sing Ten German Bombers

Rishi Sunak has said he is still fighting for every vote, despite a poll showing his party is behind Reform UK

Rishi Sunak defiant despite Reform UK overtaking Tories in poll as he insists he's 'fighting for every vote'

REM reunited

REM reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

The TikTok tearaway was handed a community order at court on Thursday.

TikTok prankster Mizzy avoids jail after stealing phone from woman and fleeing police

Sabrina Peckham was eaten by the alligator

Horrifying footage shows bloated 14ft alligator that dragged homeless mother into canal and ate her

Geoff Hurst is England's last surviving World Cup winner

England's World Cup hero Geoff Hurst shares heartbreaking update after losing every teammate from 1966

Live
Nigel Farage's reform outpaces the Tories in the polls.

General Election LIVE: Reform passes Tories in polls, second half of the election kicks off

The man was seen nibbling on the boy's ear

Snooker fan breaks silence after being seen 'nibbling boy's ear' during World Championship

People socialising and drinking at a pub in London in summer

Calls to cut alcohol duty as Euros begin, as British drinkers 'pay 10 times as much as tax per pint as in Germany'

Italy G7

G7 leaders tackle the issue of migration on the second day of summit in Italy

Kate Rackham

'If you're reading this it means I've died': Cancer patient's last message as she leaves behind husband and two children

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett’s daughters sue their brother over handling of late singer’s assets

United Nations Yemen

UN and aid groups urge release of 17 staffers held by Yemen’s rebels

Tom Weatherall is still searching for his treasured medals which went missing in France

Renewed plea for missing medals lost in France as RAF veteran gifted with set of replicas

File photo dated 24/04/24 of Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych. Issue date: Tuesday June 4, 2024.

Horses that ran through streets of London covered in blood given roles in Trooping the Colour event following recovery

The new poll is a fresh blow for Rishi Sunak

Fresh blow for Rishi Sunak as Reform UK overtake Conservative Party in shock new poll

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clashed throughout the debate

Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clash in heated seven-way debate with Nigel Farage dubbed 'Labour enabler'
Vehicles pass the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas

Tesla shareholders vote to restore Elon Musk’s pay package

People arriving to take exams were met with pro-Palestine protesters

Oxford University cancels exams as pro-Palestine protesters storm campus

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shake hands after signing a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 in Savelletri, Italy

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky sign security deal

Americans Begin Traveling Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Liquid restrictions in cabin bags sparks chaos as travellers and airports struggle to keep up with rules
G7 leaders at the summit in southern Italy

G7 summit opens with deal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The seven-way election debate will go ahead on Thursday evening.

General Election multi-party debate as it happened: Seven parties go head-to-head in election grilling
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington

Donald Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican legislators

US President Joe Biden participates in a working session with world leaders during a G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, Italy

Biden says no Gaza ceasefire deal soon, as mediators work to bridge gaps

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn baby girl

Woman, 57, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of newborn girl more than 40 years ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit