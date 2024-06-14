‘Will they ever get a grip?’ Huge queues at Birmingham airport again as passengers report ‘carnage at 4am’

Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

People flying out of Birmingham airport have reported huge queues today as pictures show passengers snaking round in a huge line outside the terminal building.

One traveller said there were three lanes of queues of people waiting just to get inside.

Others said the queues were ‘embarrassing’ for airport bosses.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely embarrassing from @bhx_official with this queue to even get inside the building at 4am.”

#birminghamairport utter chaos again, queues all over the place pic.twitter.com/uijHREsagC — Darren Porter (@SkyDaz) June 14, 2024

Another posted online: "Carnage at Birmingham airport, three lanes of queuing at 4am @bhx_official #bhx #birminghamairport."

A third said: "Get to Birmingham Airport early. It’s chaos. 4:00 am. @bhx_official #bhx."

Yesterday holidaymakers were told to turn up three hours early for flights from Birmingham Airport.

Birmingham airport is utterly shambolic. Will they ever get a grip? — Alan Martin 🇪🇺 (@alanmart102) June 14, 2024

EasyJet told passengers they should arrive an extra hour early for their flights.

long lines have been snaking all the way outside the airport amid the confusion over a U-turn on 100ml liquid rules.

Preferable to Birmingham Airport security queue... pic.twitter.com/m10eYn2R3o — Kirstin May (@maykirstin) June 14, 2024

The Government has temporarily re-introduced rules preventing people from travelling with liquids in excess of 100ml in their hand luggage until further notice.

On Sunday, EasyJet said: “We recommend arriving at the airport 3 hours or at least 2 hours before your flight to account for potential delays and facilitate check-in.”

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson previously blamed the queues on people who arrived with more than 100ml of liquids in their bags.